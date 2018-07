Lambs sell to a top price of £90 at Saintfield Mart

A good show of 935 sheep on Tuesday with lambs selling to a top price of £90 and a top of £3.91 per kg.

LEADING PRICES:

LAMBS - Comber producer, 23kgs, £90, 23kgs, £87, 26kgs, £86, Ballynahinch producer, 5, 27kgs, £90, Clough producer, 6, 26kgs, £88, Downpatrick producer, 25kgs, £87, Comber producer, 7, 26kgs, £86, Killinchy producer, 4, 26kgs, £86, 2, 23kgs, £80, Comber producer, 3, 25kgs, £86, 11, 22.5kgs, £79, Moneyreagh producer, 16, 24kgs, £85, Ballygowan producer, 15, 24.5kgs, £85, Killinchy producer, 28, 23.5kgs, £85, Crossgar producer, 3, 25kgs, £85, Ballywalter producer, 15, 24kgs, £84, Dromore producer, 18, 23.75kgs, £84, Newtownards producer, 8, 24kgs, £84, 8, 21.75kgs, £78, Ballynahinch producer, 19, 24kgs, £84, Dromore producer, 17, 23.5kgs, £84, Greyabbey producer, 18, 23.5kgs, £84, Downpatrick producer, 26, 23.5kgs, £83.50, Killinchy producer, 23kgs, £83.50, 15, 24kgs, £83.50, Comber producer, 10, 24kgs, £83.50, Castlewellan producer, 16, 23.5kgs, £83.50, 4, 23.5kgs, £83.50, Newtownards producer, 4, 23.75kgs, £83, 5, 21kgs, £74.50, Crossgar producer, 5, 23.5kgs, £82, Newtownards producer, 2, 23.5kgs, £82, Lisburn producer, 10, 23kgs, £82, 17, 23kgs, £81.50, Downpatrick producer, 17, 23kgs, £82, Killinchy producer, 5, 24kgs, £81.50, Hillsborough producer, 20, 22.5kgs, £81.50, Killyleagh producer, 10, 23.75kgs, £80, Bangor producer, 22kgs, £80, Saintfield producer, 21, 22kgs, £78.50, Newtownards producer, 5, 22kgs, £78, Crossgar producer, 21, 22kgs, £78, Crossgar producer, 5, 22kgs, £77.50, 18, 20.5kgs, £72.50, Ballyhalbert producer 27, 22kgs, £76, Ballygowan producer, 9, 21.5kgs, £75.50, Dromara producer, 23, 21.5kgs, £75, Saintfield producer, 24, 21kgs, £74, 21, 21.5kgs, £74, Toye producer, 14, 21kgs, £74, Portaferry producer, 40, 20.5kgs, £72 and Saintfield producer, 8, 20kgs, £72.

FAT EWES - Ballywalter producer, £90, Saintfield producer, £84, Lisburn producer, £82, Crossgar producer, £80, Ballygowan producer, £80, £75, £60, Downpatrick producer, £76, £70, Lisburn producer, £75, Killinchy producer, £75, Comber producer, £74, Crossgar producer, £74, Killinchy producer, £74, Comber producer, £72, Newtownards producer, £70 and Comber producer, £70.