Lambs selling to £98 at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: Lambs selling to £98.

A strong show of over 1000 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, which was met with an extremely strong trade for fat lambs.

A small entry of ewes topped at £85. 900 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £98.00 for 29.9kg, with store lambs continuing to be an extremely strong trade selling to £75.00 plus.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Draperstown producer; 29.9kg at £98.00 = 3.28p; Ballymoney producer; 28.5kg at £97.00 = 3.40p; Ballymoney producer; 24.9kg at £95.00 = 3.82p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £95.00 = 3.96p; Coleraine producer; 25.5kg at £94.50 = 3.71p; Limavady producer; 26.5kg at £94.20 = 3.55p; Aghadowey producer; 26kg at £94.00 = 3.62p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £93.80 = 3.91p; Ballymoney producer; 25.9kg at £93.80 = 3.62p; Eglinton producer; 25.8kg at £94.00 = 3.65p; Swatragh producer; 27.5kg at £94.00 = 3.42p and Limavady producer; 27kg at £93.00 = 3.44p.

Mid-weight lambs: Maghera producer; 23kg at £88.20 = 3.83p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £88.00 = 3.83p; Aghadowey producer; 22.6kg at £87.50 = 3.87p; Claudy producer; 22.3kg at £87.00 = 3.90p; Draperstown producer; 22.9kg at £84.50 = 3.69p; Maghera producer; 21.4kg at £80.80 = 3.78p; Slaughtneil producer; 21.8kg at £78.00 = 3.59p and Coleraine producer; 22kg at £79.00 = 3.59p.

Lightweight lambs: Draperstown producer; 20kg at £77.00 = 3.85p; Garvagh producer; 19.5kg at £79.00 = 4.05p; Bellaghy producer; 19.5kg at £78.50 = 4.03p; Slaughtneil producer; 18.5kg at £72.50 = 3.92p; Garvagh producer; 17.8kg at £75.20 = 4.22p; Limavady producer; 16.6kg at £68.00 = 4.10p and Ballymoney producer; 13.8kg at £59.50 = 4.31p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Ballymoney producer; 1 ewe at £85.00; Swatragh producer; 2 ewes at £80.00; Draperstown producer; 7 ewes at £76.00; 3 ewes at £73.00 and Ballymoney producer; 1 ewe at £70.

Cattle

A good show of cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, which was met with a steady trade for the cattle on offer.

Store bullocks sold to £1,295 for a Charolais weighing 678kg.

Store heifers sold to £945 for a Charolais weighing 510kg.

More cattle needed weekly to meet demand.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Limousin, 396kg at £810 = 2.05p; Limousin, 428kg at £875 = 2.04p; Limousin, 464kg at £920 = 1.98p; Limousin, 438kg at £855 = 1.98p; Limousin, 472kg at £875 = 1.85p; Charolais, 510kg at £945 = 1.85p; Limousin, 462kg at £825 = 1.79p and Dungiven producer; Aberdeen Angus, 515kg at £1.58p.

Bullocks: Dungiven producer; Aberdeen Angus, 508kg at £1040 = 2.05p; Aberdeen Angus, 386kg at £680 = 1.76p; Ballymoney producer; Charolais, 678kg at £1295 = 1.91p; Charolais, 492kg at £940 = 1.91p; Charolais, 522kg at £950 = 1.82p; Charolais, 496kg at £770 = 1.55p; Moneymore producer; Hereford, 232kg at £480 = 2.07p; Hereford, 272kg at £500 = 1.84p; Hereford, 298kg at £450 = 1.51p; Hereford, 318kg at £475 = 1.49p; Swatragh producer; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 386kg at £715 = 1.85p; Simmental, 340kg at £670 = 1.97p; Slaughtneil producer; Charolais, 636kg at £1150 = 1.81p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 444kg at £870 = 1.96p and Parthenais, 482kg at £935 = 1.94p; Limousin, 438kg at £835 = 1.91p.

