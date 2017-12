Lambs selling to a top price of £92 at Saintfield Mart

A smaller show of 543 sheep on Tuesday at Saintfield Mart due to bad weather conditions.

Lambs sold to a top price of £92 and a top of £4.00 per kg.

Trade this week was a lot sharper.

Fat ewes sold to a top price of £104.

LEADING PRICES:

LAMBS - Carrowdore producer, 9, 23kgs, £92, Kircubbin producer, 5, 23kgs, £90, Downpatrick producer, 33, 26.5kgs, £89, Millisle producer, 48, 25kgs, £87, Lisburn producer 17, 25kgs, £86.50, Donaghadee producer, 24, 25kgs, £86, 36, 23kgs, £80.50, Lisburn producer, 13, 23kgs, £85, 5, 20kgs, £74, Newtownards producer, 12, 24kgs, £84, Downpatrick producer, 20, 22.5kgs, £84, Killinchy producer, 21, 23kgs, £83, Comber producer, 10, 24kgs, £82.50, Donaghadee producer, 32, 22kgs, £80, Cloughey producer, 13, 21kgs, £76.50, Hillsborough producer, 5, 21kgs, £73.50, Belfast producer, 36, 22kgs, £73, Ballynahinch producer, 13, 19.5kgs, £69.50, Ballynahinch producer, 7, 18kgs, £66.

FAT EWES - Downpatrick producer, £104, £100, £95, £85, Newtownards producer, £85, Downpatrick producer, £80, Comber producer, £78, £65, Downpatrick producer, £75, Hillsborough producer, £70, Downpatrick producer, £70, £63, £62.