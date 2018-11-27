Lambs top at £91.00 for 28.5kg at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: A very strong show of 1,200 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, which was met with a largely improved trade for fat lambs.

A small entry of light fleshed ewes topped at £75.

A 1,000 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £91.00 for 28.5kg, with store lambs continuing to be a strong trade selling to £70.00 plus.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Swatragh producer; 28.5kg at £91.00 = 3.19p; Garvagh producer; 27kg at £90.00 = 3.33p; Garvagh producer; 26.8kg at £89.80 = 3.36p; Dungiven producer; 28.3kg at £89.50 = 3.17p; Rasharkin producer; 24.4kg at £89.20 = 3.66p; Coleraine producer; 27kg at £89.80 = 3.33p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £89.80 = 3.33p; Garvagh producer; 26.3kg at £89.00 = 3.38p; Magherafelt producer; 26kg at £89.20 = 3.43p and Draperstown producer; 26kg at £89.00 = 3.42p.

Mid-weight lambs: Maghera producer; 24.3kg at £88.80 = 3.65p; Dunloy producer; 24.8kg at £89.00 = 3.60p; Maghera producer; 24.6kg at £89.00 = 3.62p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £86.00 = 3.74p; Dunloy producer; 23.5kg at £86.50 = 3.68p; Maghera producer; 22.3kg at £82.50 = 3.70p; Swatragh producer; 22.4kg at £82.20 = 3.67p and Garvagh producer; 21.8kg at £79.00 = 3.63p.

Lightweight lambs: Garvagh producer; 20kg at £76.20 = 3.81p; Garvagh producer; 19kg at £74.00 = 3.89p; Maghera producer; 18.8kg at £74.00 = 3.94p; Claudy producer; 17.4kg at £68.50 = 3.94p and Garvagh producer; 16.3kg at £69.00 = 4.25p.

Sample fat ewe prices: Ballycastle producer; 3 ewes at £75.00; Desertmartin producer; 1 ewe at £74.00; Maghera producer; 1 ewe at £74.00 and Magherafelt producer; 10 ewes at £70.00.

Cattle: A great show of good quality cattle was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, which was met with a strong trade for the cattle on offer.

Store bullocks sold to £1,290 for a Charolais weighing 692kg.

Store heifers sold to £1,145 for a Charolais weighing 576kg.

Cull cows sold to £850 for a Limousin weighing 700kg.

Cows and calves sold to £1,005 for an aged Limousin cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot.

More cattle needed weekly to meet demand.

Heifers: Limavady producer; Charolais, 478kg at £1,000 = 2.09p; Charolais, 546kg at £1,100 = 2.01p; Charolais, 560kg at £1,125 = 2.01p; Charolais, 576kg at £1,145 = 1.99p; Charolais, 520kg at £980 = 1.88p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 396kg at £875 = 2.21p; Limousin, 400kg at £840 = 2.10p; Charolais, 476kg at £960 = 2.02p; Limousin, 442kg at £780 = 1.76p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 376kg at £840 = 2.23p; Limousin, 404kg at £840 = 2.08p; Limousin, 332kg at £775 = 2.33p; Limousin, 300kg at £730 = 2.43p; Limousin, 414kg at £875 = 2.11p; Limousin, 304kg at £650 = 2.14p; Limousin, 416kg at £855 = 2.06p; Limousin, 324kg at £640 = 1.98p; Limousin, 378 at £750 = 1.98p; Portglenone producer; Belgian Blue, 426kg at £705 = 1.65p; Hereford, 484kg at £760 = 1.57p; Hereford, 452kg at £675 = 1.49p and Maghera producer; Charolais, 364kg at £750 = 2.06p; Charolais, 402kg at £820 = 2.04p; Aberdeen Angus, 344kg at £455 = 1.32p.

Bullocks

Swatragh producer; Limousin, 506kg at £1,050 = 2.08p; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 558kg at £1,140 = 2.04p; Charolais, 574kg at £1,150 = 2.00p; Limousin, 480kg at £900 = 1.88p; Limousin, 590kg at £1,150 = 1.95p; Limousin, 430kg at £700 = 1.63p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 504kg at £1,040 = 2.06p; Charolais, 692kg at £1,290 = 1.86p; Limavady producer; Limousin, 288kg at £700 = 2.43p; Limousin, 288kg at £680 = 2.36p; Limousin, 284kg at £640 = 2.25p; Limousin, 364kg at £680 = 1.87p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 374kg at £825 = 2.21p; Hereford, 398kg at £840 = 2.11p; Charolais, 498kg at £805 = 1.62p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 334kg at £820 = 2.46p; Limousin, 342kg at £795 = 2.32p; Limousin, 346kg at £685 = 1.98p; Limousin, 310kg at £615 = 1.98p; Limousin, 350kg at £660 = 1.89p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 384kg at £665 = 1.73p; Aberdeen Angus, 470kg at £740 = 1.57p; Aberdeen Angus, 438kg at £675 = 1.54p; Limousin, 334kg at £500 = 1.50p; Aberdeen Angus, 428kg at £590 = 1.38p and Maghera producer; Limousin, 350kg at £620 = 1.77p; Belgian Blue, 568kg at £1000 = 1.76p; Fleckvieh, 548kg at £700 = 1.28p; Fleckvieh, 466kg at £450 = 0.97p.

Cull cows: Maghera producer; Limousin, 700kg at £850 = 1.21p; Aberdeen Angus, 594kg at £0.94p.

Payment on the day.

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale: Every Saturday at 11am.