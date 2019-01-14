Large entry of fat ewes at Newtownstewart Mart

The opening sales in the new mart complex got off to a fantastic start at both sales with the sheep sale on Friday and cattle sale on Saturday.

Buyers, sellers and onlookers being suitably impressed with the modern and comfortable facilities.

The very first animal sold in the new Ccmplex was a fat ewe offered by local producer Robert Scott and sold by auctioneer Danny at £110 to Lee McNally Exports, Jonesborough, while the first animal sold on the Saturday was a Friesian cow presented by John Hunter, Droit, and purchased by Stephen Smyth.

Sheep sale: A very large entry of fat ewes sold to a very sharp trade selling to the following; Robert Scott £110 and £76; E McCrossan £100; A Gortin Farmer £100 and £82; Rufus McFarland £93; Samantha Allen £90, £89 and £78; R Patrick £90; A Crockett £88, £76 and £63; D Keatley £90, £80 and £77; K McNamee £79 and Declan McNamee £86.

Hogget prices: K Quinn 28.5kgs £100; 25.75kgs £95; 24.5kgs £94; A local farmer 27.5kgs £99; Dean McNamee 27.5kgs £99; R Patrick 27.5kgs £98; K McMullan 25.56kgs £98.50; D Keatley 23.85kgs £95; S Brogan 23.58kgs £95; M Ward 25.87kgs £95; A Plumbridge farmer 23.5kgs £94; J O’Donnell 21.2kgs £86 and P Devine 22kgs £88.

Cattle sale: Fat cows selling to £181; bullocks selling to £1,495, £755 over £1 per kg and £229 per 100kgs and heifers selling to £1,260, £720 over £1 and £237 per 100kgs.

Fat cows sold up to £181 per 100kgs for a 615kg Limousin offered by Mr Alan Patterson.

Weanling prices: A special entry of Charolais bulls offered by Darren Galbraith, Castlederg sold from £850 to £1,145 average price of £983, £532 over £1 per kg and £218.39 per 100kgs, prices as follows; 500kgs, £1,145, 525kgs, £1,130, 485kgs, £1,025 and £990; 415kgs, £985, 430kgs, £920, 400kgs, £865 and £850. Sean Brogan, Gortin 425kgs, £930, 400kgs, £865, 415kgs, £860. Barry McCullagh, Gortin 380kgs, £880, 425kgs, £880.

Bullock and bull prices: Maurice Thompson, Ardmore 740kgs, £1,495 (£775 over £1) 790kgs, £1,490, 725kgs, £1,340, 630kgs, £1,300. M Flanagan, New Buildings 590kgs, £1,300, 620kgs, £1,290, 580kgs, £1,225. R N McCrea, Ballymagorry 610kgs, £1,235, 620kgs, £1,180, 540kgs, £1,100; William McHugh, Castlederg 690kgs, £1,225 and A Armstrong, Dromore 530kgs, £1,085, 460kgs, £975, 510kgs, £950. King Farms, Omagh 385kgs, £865, 370kgs, £830 and £815, 350kgs, £790.

Heifer prices: S Brogan, Gortin 525kgs, £1,245 (£720 over £1 and £237 per 100kgs), W J Marshall, Fyfin 640kgs, £1,260, 550kgs, £1,030, 530kgs, £1,025, 485kgs, £900 and £890. R N McCrea, Ballymagorry 535kgs, £1,045, £1,010, £970 and £960. Barry McCullagh, Gortin 510kgs, £1,105, 405kgs, £800. A Castlederg farmer 575kgs, £1,105, 600kgs, £1,010; W J Kee, Strabane 640kgs, £1,160 and £1,120, 575kgs, £980; J Gallagher, Castlederg 400kgs, £900 and £800, 385kgs, £880, 430kgs, £875. R Giles, Omagh 550kgs £910, 535kgs, £930, 500kgs, £930, 460kgs, £885, 475kgs, £880, 485kgs, £890. H A Young, Castlederg 420kgs, £935.