Large entry of lambs meet good trade at Massereene

Another large entry of lambs met a similar trade to last week, at Monday’s Massereene sales.

Lightweights sold from 340p to 377p for a pen of Texels 18.5kg at 66.

Heavy lots sold from 82 to 87 per Hd.

Cast ewes remained a dull trade selling up to 90 for Texels.

Prices: Lisburn Producer 14 Lambs 18.5kg @ 66. = 377p. Glenarm Producer 12 Lambs 18kg @ 67. = 372p. Glenarm Producer 14 Lambs 19.5kg @ 71.50. = 367p. Magherafelt Producer 13 Lambs 22kg @ 80. = 364p. Glenarm Producer 13 Lambs 20kg @ 72.50. = 363p. Ballyclare Producer 2 Lambs 21.5kg @ 77.50. = 360p. Antrim Producer 17 Lambs 22.5kg @ 80. = 356p. Mallusk Producer 4 Lambs 21.5kg m@ 76. = 353p. Ballinderry Producer 5 Lambs 21.5kg @ 76. = 353p. Carrickfergus Producer 30 Lambs 23kg @ 81. = 352p. Ballinderry Producer 3 Lambs 21.5kg @ 75.50. = 351p. Ballyclare Producer 29 Lambs 22.5kg @ 79. = 351p. Ballydonaghy Producer 5 Lambs 20kg @ 70. =350p. Carrickfergus Producer 28 Lambs 23kg @ 80.50. = 350p. Muckamore Producer 2 Lambs 22kg @ 76.50. = 348p. Muckamore Producer 3 Lambs 23kg @ 80. = 348p. Doagh Producer 8 Lambs 23kg @ 80. = 348p. Crumlin Producer 5 Lambs 24.5kg @ 85. = 347p. Ballyclare Producer 9 Lambs 22.5kg @ 78. = 347p. Ballynure Producer 3 Lambs 24kg @ 83. = 346p. Moira Producer 16 Lambs 24kg @ 83. = 346p. Lisburn Producer 12 Lambs 22kg @ 76. = 345p. Moira Producer 17 Lambs 23.5kg @ 81. = 345p. Dunadry Producer 6 Lambs 23.5kg @ 81. = 345p. Crumlin Producer 5 Lambs 22.5kg @ 77.50. = 344p. Lisburn Producer 21 Lambs 24kg @ 82. = 342p. Ballyclare Producer 25 Lambs 24kg @ 81.50. = 340p. Dunadry Producer 6 Lambs 24kg @ 81.50. = 340p. Lurgan Producer 7 Lambs 22.5kg @ 76.50. = 340p. Mallusk Producer 20 Lambs 24kg @ 81.50. = 340p.

Heavy Lambs: Tobermore Producer 12 Lambs 26kg @ 87. Dromara Producer 15 Lambs 26kg @ 86. Crumlin Producer 5 Lambs 24.5kg @ 85. Carntall Producer 14 Lambs 28kg @ 84.50. Ballycarry Producer 20 Lambs 25.5kg @ 84.50. Antrim Producer 15 Lambs 25.5kg @ 84. Islandmagee Producer 15 Lambs 26kg @ 84. Mallusk Producer 10 Lambs 35kg @ 84. Ballyclare Producer 22 Lambs 28kg @ 84. Antrim Producer 30 Lambs 25kg @ 83.50. Comber Producer 18 Lambs 25.5kg @ 83.50. Dundrod Producer 35 Lambs 25.5kg @ 83.50. Newtownards Producer 55 Lambs 25kg @ 83.50. Carrickfergus Producer 10 Lambs 25.5kg @ 83.50. Glenarm Producer 16 Lambs 27kg @ 83.50. Ballymena Producer 16 Lambs 25.5kg @ 83.50. Crumlin Producer 31 Lambs 26.5kg @ 83. Antrim Producer 18 Lambs 24.5kg @ 82.50. Glarryford Producer 11 Lambs 24.5kg @ 82. Ballynure Producer 15 Lambs 24.5kg @ 82. Crumlin Producer 12 Lambs 24.5kg @ 82.50. Ballynahinch Producer 36 Lambs 24kg @ 82. Comber Producer 12 Lambs 24kg @ 81.50.

Cast ewes: Millisle Producer 2 Texels @ 90. Crumlin Producer 7 Suffolks @ 86. Larne Producer 6 Suffolks @ 72. Crumlin Producer 5 Suffolks @ 72. Crumlin Producer 7 Suffolks @ 70. Gleno Producer 2 Mules @ 65. Lurgan Producer 10 Mules @ 66. Larne Producer 24 Chev @ 65. Lurgan Producer 5 Mules @ 60. Ballymena Producer 28 Mules @ 60. Ballymena Producer 16 Blackface @ 50. Rathkenny Producer 13 Blackface @ 48. Lisburn Producer Single Suffolk @ 61. Dundrod Producer 3 Blackface @ 47.