There was another large entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, October 1st with an excellent trade for all stock on offer with prices as follows:

€60 to €76 for 30-36 kgs;

€70 to €83 for 36-40 kgs;

€83 to €90 for 40-44 kgs;

€90 to €100 for 44-50 kgs;

€100 to €110 for 50-55 kgs.

Hoggets sold from €110 to €185.

Fat ewes sold from €70 to €115.

An excellent entry of weanlings at Raphoe Mart on Tuesday, October 2nd for the show and sale.

Prize winners sold to €1,500 for a 480kg bull and €1,900 for a 440kg heifer.

An excellent trade for all types on the night with bull calves selling to €3.30/kg and heifers selling to €2.80/kg.

Bulls sold from €2.20/kg to €3.30/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Next weanling sale will be held on Tuesday, October 16th at 7pm.

Cattle sale, Thursday, October 4th 2018: Top class bulls over 600kgs - €600 to €830 over.

Beef bullocks - €600 to €990 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €890 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €930 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €660 over.

Dry cows - €600 to €1,670 each.

Another large entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, October 4th.

An excellent trade for quality cattle on offer.

Plainer lots and bulls are more difficult to sell.

Quality bullocks and heifers in demand selling to a top of €930 over for heifers and €990 over for bullocks.

Bullocks sold from €2.00/kg to €2.70/kg.

Bulls sold from €2.00/kg to €3.10/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1,670/head.

For sale on Thursday, October 11th 2018: 18 Continental heifers. Home reared - majority U grade.

Dispersal sale at Raphoe Mart of Charolais herd on Friday, October 26th at 7pm.

For enquiries telephone 087 288 4685.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.