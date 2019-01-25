Sheep sale Monday, January 21st 2019: There was a large entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart with an excellent trade for all stock on offer.

Lambs sold at:

€80 to €95 for 33-37 kgs;

€90 to €105 for 37-40 kgs;

€100 to €110 for 41-44 kgs;

€110 to €120 for 46-49 kgs;

€120 to €129 for 50-58 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €70 to €130.

Springing ewes sold from €120 to €165.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €140 to €180.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €180 to €270.

Cattle sale Thursday, January 24th 2019: Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €580 to €825 over.

Beef bullocks - €580 to €825 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €775 over.

Beef heifers - €480 to €875 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €705 over.

Dry cows - €500 to €1,530 each.

A bigger show of cattle this week at Raphoe Mart.

Trade was brisk with a good attendance of buyers around the ring.

Heifers sold to €875 over and bullocks sold to €825 over for quality in-spec stock.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.50/kg.

Heifers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.60/kg.

Fat cows sold from €500/head to €1,530/head.

Special entry at Raphoe Mart: Total clearance sale of dairy herd will take place on Thursday, February 7th 2019 at 1.30pm approximately.

24 springing dairy cows.

17 in-calf heifers - Served by AI Angus.

13 heifers - Suitable for bulling.

All export tested.

Disease free herd.

Average yield - over six gallons.

Low cell count.

Please note that the sale of weanlings will now take place every Thursday after the usual weekly cattle sale beginning on Thursday, February 14th 2019 until further notice.

Intake from 12 noon.

Regular sales:

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.