Large entry of stock sells steadily at Markethill

An entry of 750 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, 3rd November sold in a steady trade in all rings with a large entry of stock throughout the sections.

HEIFERS

The 270 heifers sold in a firm demand. Good quality heavy heifers from £200 to £220 per 100 kilos for a 544k Char at £1195 from a Keady producer followed by £218 per 100 kilos for 590k Saler at £1285 from an Armagh farmer. Top price of £1395 was paid for a 686k Char £203 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £200 to £221 per 100 kilos for 500k at £1105 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £219 per 100 kilos for 386k Lim at £845 from a Loughgilly producer. Second quality heifers sold steadily from £1775 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers: Keady farmer 544k £1195 £220.00; Armagh farmer 590k £1285 £218.00; Armagh farmer 582k £1265 £217.00; Keady farmer 508k £1075 £212.00; Armagh farmer 556k £1135 £204.00; Scarva farmer 586k £1195 £204.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 686k £1395 £203.00; Cullyhanna farmer 608k £1235 £230.00; Banbridge farmer 522k £1055 £202.00.

Middleweight heifers: Newtownhamilton farmer 500k £1105 £221.00; Loughgilly farmer 386k £845 £219.00; Hilltown farmer 414k £875 £211.00; Newtownbutler farmer 30k £825 £212.00; Hilltown farmer 434k £905 £209.00; Scarva farmer 492k £1015 £206.00; Castlewellan farmer 450k £925 £206.00; Loughgilly farmer 482k £875 £204.00; Keady farmer 494k £995 £201.00.

BULLOCKS

The 290 bullocks sold in a steady trade. Good quality heavy bullocks sold to a top of £1625 for a 774k AA £210 per 100 kilos from a Hillsborough farmer. All good quality bullocks sold steadily from £190 to £220 per 100 kilos paid for a 598k Lim at £1315 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £215 per 100 kilos for 622k Lim at £1335 from a Keady producer. Middleweight steers sold to a top of £231 for a 400k Lim at £925 from a Portadown producer followed by £225 per 100 kilos for a 406k Lim at £915 from a Tandragee producer. All good quality middleweights sold from £195 to £217 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks: Poyntzpass farmer 598k £1315 £220.00; Keady farmer 622k £1335 £215.00; Hilltown farmer 560k £1185 £212.00; Hillsborough farmer 774k £1625 £210.00; Mayobridge farmer 692k £1445 £209.00; Hilltown farmer 560k £1165 £208.00; Keady farmer 536k £1105 £206.00; Dromore farmer 610k £1255 £206.00; Hilltown farmer 562k £1145 £204.00; Dromore farmer 690k £1405 £204.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Portadown farmer 400k £925 £231.00; Tandragee farmer 406k £915 £225.00; Portadown farmer 458k £995 £217.00; Portadown farmer 422k £915 £217.00; Portadown farmer 454k £975 £215.00; Warrenpoint farmer 420k £895 £213.00; Portadown farmer 426k £905 £212.00; Magheralin farmer 464k £985 £212.00.

WEANLINGS

The 170 weanlings sold readily with good quality males from £210 to £253 for a 292k Char at £740 from a Gilford producer followed by £252 for 274k Sim at £690 for a Donacloney farmer. Heifer weanlings sold to £257 paid for a 272k Lim at £700 from a Lisburn producer followed by £256 per 100 kilos for 234k Lim at £600 from a Dromara farmer. Main demand from £200 to £248 per 100 kilos.

Male weanlings: Gilford farmer 292k £740 £253.00; Donacloney farmer 274k £690 £252.00; Donacloney farmer 288k £710 £247.00; Donacloney farmer 292k £705 £241.00; Gilford farmer 306k £760 £248.00; Lisburn farmer 342k £845 £247.00; Armagh farmer 396k £940 £237.00; Armagh farmer 364k £850 £234.00; Donacloney farmer 314k £730 £232.00.

Heifer weanlings: Lisburn farmer 272k £700 £257.00; Dromore farmer 234k £600 £256.00; Dromore farmer 256k £650 £254.00; Dromore farmer 262k £650 £248.00; Lisburn farmer 308k £750 £244.00; Dromore farmer 272k £630 £232.00; Gilford farmer 360k £800 £222.00; Lisburn farmer 382k £830 £217.00.

Suckler outfits sold to a top of £1420, £1240 and £1140 each.