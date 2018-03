Large heifers sell to £1,265 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A strong entry of good quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 19th March 2018 which was met with a busy ringside of buyers and a noticeable improved trade for good quality heifers.

Large heifers sold to £1,265 for a Charolais weighing 548kg = 2.31p, with store heifers selling to £1,040 for a Limousin weighing 458kg = 2.27p.

Large bullocks sold to £1,260 for a Charolais weighing 586kg = 2.15p, with stores selling to £930 for a Limousin weighing 436kg = 2.13p.

Fat cows were also a good trade selling to £1,300 for a Limousin weighing 716kg = 1.82p.

More cattle needed every week to meet demand.

Heifers

Swatragh producer Limousin, 472kg at £1,080 = 2.29p Limousin, 470kg at £1,000 = 2.13p Charolais, 578kg at £1,185 = 2.05p; Charolais, 554kg at £1,265 = 2.28p Limousin 486kg at £1,095 = 2.25p Maghera producer Charolais, 548kg at £1,265 = 2.31p Limousin, 620kg at £1,100 = 1.77p Charolais, 558kg at £1,085 = 1.94p Portglenone producer Limousin, 530kg at £1,105 = 2.08p Limousin, 458kg at £1,040 = 2.27p Limousin, 520kg at £1,100 = 2.12p Limousin 522kg at £1,025 = 1.96p Limousin 560kg at £1,050 = 1.88p Swatragh producer Limousin, 436kg at £805 = 1.85p Limousin, 372kg at £725 = 1.95p Charolais, 354kg at £655 = 1.85p Garvagh producer Limousin, 506kg at £1,095 = 2.16p Maghera producer Charolais, 458kg at £750 = 1.64p Upperlands producer Limousin 302kg at £650 = 2.15p Dungiven producer Shorthorn 340kg at £630 = 1.85.

Bullocks

Garvagh producer Charolais 586kg at £1,260 = 2.15p, Limousin 564kg at £1,140 = 2.02p, Limousin 532kg at £1,125 = 2.11p, Dungiven producer Shorthorn 480kg at £825 = 1.72p, Kilrea producer Limousin 426kg at £840 = 1.97p, Limousin 354kg at £910 = 2.57p, Limousin 412kg at £890 = 2.16p, Limousin 436kg at £930 = 2.13p, Limousin 376kg at £880 = 2.34p, Limousin 394kg at £900 = 2.28p, Limousin 378kg at £815 = 2.16p, Swatragh producer Simmental 514kg at £965 = 1.88p, Swatragh producer Limousin 348kg at £720 = 2.07p, Stabiliser 384kg at £700 = 1.82p, Charolais 370kg at £840 = 2.27p, Portglenone producer Blonde d'Aquitaine, 424kg at £810 = 1.91p, Blonde d'Aquitaine, 376kg at £770 = 2.05p, Blonde d'Aquitaine, 456kg at £800 = 1.75p, Drumsurn producer Limousin 392kg at £850 = 2.17p, Maghera producer Limousin 470kg at £870 = 1.85p, Limousin 504kg at £950 = 1.88p, Limousin 450kg at £900 = 2.00p and Limousin 338kg at £650 = 1.92p.

Fat cows

Slaughtneil producer Belgian Blue 666kg at £965 = 1.45p, Limousin 716kg at £1,300 = 1.82p, Swatragh producer Belgian Blue 646kg at £930 = 1.44p, Limousin 620kg at £1,000 = 1.61p, Simmental 664kg at £1,135 = 1.71p, Limousin 620kg at £1,035 = 1.67p.

Cattle sale: Every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep Sale: Every Saturday at 11.00am.