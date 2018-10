Larger show of over 500 beef and store cattle at Omagh Mart

Even with the larger show of over 500 beef and store cattle, prices continued in the same vein on last week.

Bullocks

John Conroy, Beragh 690k, £1,420; 730k, £1,435; 670k, £1,320, M McCanny, Sion Mills 675k, £1,430; 660k, £1,375, M P Kelly, Fintona 690k, £1,425; 575k, £1195, T and D McPhilomey, Omagh 500k, £1,135; 505k, £1,050; 450k, £1,030, Joe Barrett, Tattysallagh 570k, £1,250; 625k, £1,285, H McAnea, Castlederg 530k, £1,150; 480k, £1,010, M Richardson, Cookstown 550k, £1,180, T Patrick, Drumlegagh 500k, £1,075; 550k, £1,135, A Boyd, Pomeroy, 515k, £1,095, C Hamilton, Tirquin 585k, £1,240; 660k, £1,370, C Grugan, Seskinore 610k, £1,290; 675k, £1,335, P Colgan, Drumnakilly 590k, £1,230, R Anderson, Sixmilecross 510k, £1,070; 460k, £1,050; 405k, £900, William Gibson, Fintona 565k, £1,175; 560k, £1,150, Pat Ward, Mullaslin 585k, £1,205; 555k, £1,130; 480k, £1,000, G Fyffe, Omagh 560k, £1,145, William Jeffers, Cookstown 625k, £1,270; 430k, £945, M McElhinney, Claudy 475k, £1,135; 425k, £980, K McGrath, Knockmoyle 405k, £970; 430k, £1,000 and £990; 380k, £965, H Gallagher, Mountfield 435k, £1,010, P McGlinn, Brackey 460k, £1,055; 340k, £965; 360k, £850, E McGurk, Kildress 440k, £1,000; 435k, £990; 410k, £925; 380k, £895, Jas Doris, Cookstown 405k, £915; 455k, £975, E Boland, Fintona 460k, £1,030; 475k, £1,055; 485k, £1,060 and S Grimes, Carrickmore 470k, £1,005

Heifers

H Erskine, Ballygawley 600k, £1,300; 615k, £1,260, G McMaster, Pomeroy 595k, £1,280, O McElvogue, Cabragh 535k, £1,130; 550k, £1,135; 510k, £1,030, M F O’Neill, Tirquin 530k, £1,090; 510k, £1,035; 545k, £1,100, J Barrett, Trillick 520k, £1,060, E Robinson, Claudy 545k, £1,100; 425k, £960; 470k, £990, B Gibson, Sixmilecross 510k, £1,030, P McKenna, Garvaghey 520k, £1,045, P Corrigan, Cabragh 575k, £1,155, D G Alexander, Drumquin 455k, £1,000, J R Lowry, Burndennett 420k, £920; 440k, £945, N Hill, Newtownstewart 405k, £875, R O’Brien, Carrickmore 400k, £865, P T Toner, Dunamore 455k, £960, D Gillan, Garvagh 470k, £980, P O’Neill, Beragh 445k, £920; 450k, £935, P Connolly, Clogher 415k, £835, J McCrossan, Leglands 390k, £840; 380k, £800, M P McKernan, Mountfield 290k, £680.

Fat cows

N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 950k, £163 (£1,548), M Coyle, Carrickmore 660k, £157, P Keenan, Mountfield 720k, £152, B T McGlinchey, Newtownstewart 720k, £146; 650k, £137, G McDonagh, Ederney 760k, £143, B Gibson, Sixmilecross 640k, £140, H McDonnell, Dromore 720k, £138; 630k, £134 and R Hunter, Drumquin 730k, £134.

Friesian cows

E Stevenson, Kesh 560k, £135; 780k, £112, Jas Devlin, Omagh 610k, £128, Hillside Farms, Dromore 500k, £126; 760k, £109, B S Sloan, Irvinestown 790k, £109, G Lee, Omagh 660k, £109.

Dropped calves

Foyle View Farms, Strabane £345 Belgian Blue bull, D Farrell, Fivemiletown £345 Simmental bull, J. Teague, Dromore £335 Simmental bull, M McAleer, Carrickmore £330 Limousin bull, D McConnell, Knockmoyle £325 Belgian Blue bull, W McCreery, Fyfin £310 Belgian Blue bull, R Crosbie, Mountjoy £295 Belgian Blue heifer, B McBride, Trillick £290 Charolais heifer.

Sale of suckled calves: 420 calves on offer sold to packed rings, with keenest demand for calves in the 300-400 kilo category.

Bull/bullock calves

F McVeigh, Dungannon 330k, £870; 350k, £890; 490k, £1,055; 380k, £955, G Quinn, Cookstown 300k, £820 and £800, Jack Hunter, Drumquin 310k, £825, P Gormley, Carrickmore 315k, £845; 290k, £835; 375k, £890, M McGlinchey, Drumlea 300k, £800; 250k, £740, M F O’Neill, Tirquin 300k, £775; 340k, £860; 285k, £770, Noel Gormley, Carrickmore 315k, £815; 255k, £725; 295k, £810, N McNulty, Dromore 340k, £870, A Bratton, Artigarvan 315k, £810; 445k, £1,000, F McGlinchey, Castlederg 310k, £780, P McDermott, Fintona 405k, £1,000; 400k, £930, P Carland, Mountfield 400k, £980; 420k, £940; 395k, £935, B Devine, Strabane 405k, £925; 305k, £745, J T Robinson, Claudy 410k, £900; 355k, £855, Gary O’Kane, Drumquin 400k, £890, W T Nethery, Drumquin 460k, £1,000, E Taggart, Drumquin 220k, £600, M Kelly, Artigarvan 300k, £805; 345k, £850, J Maguire, Trillick 220k, £595, J J Muldoon, Cookstown 230k, £605, M McDermott, Loughmacrory 260k, £675, M Moore, Envagh 290k, £725, M Cassidy, Drumquin 305k, £740 and P H Kirk, Plumbridge 340k, £830.

Heifer calves

J McCarroll, Eskra 440k, £1,000; 455k, £985, P McDermott, Fintona 410k, £855, T Connolly, Beragh 300k, £785; 295k, £790; 265k, £670, M McGlinchey, Drumlea 300k, £775, S Donnelly, Dunmoyle 320k, £800, C Conroy, Sixmilecross 305k, £755; 280k, £760, W J Boyd, Kesh 305k, £750, K McFadden, Killyclogher 325k, £795, L McBride, Drumquin 325k, £790; 275k, £690, M Carland, Mountfield 300k, £735 and £705; 390k, £900; 280k, £695, F McVeigh, Dungannon 360k, £865; 335k, £785; 400k, £905; 390k, £885, P Moss, Scraghey 355k, £830; 295k, £780; 245k, £600, J Hunter, Drumquin 315k, £730, N McNulty, Dromore 305k, £705; 315k, £720; 265k, £725, M Reid, Kesh 310k, £700, W J Brown, Glenhull 210k, £600, J Donnelly, Altamuskin 235k, £650, J and E Reid, Trillick 250k, £695, P McFadden, Strabane 295k, £770; 280k, £700, William Gamble, Artigarvan 245k, £645, C McNulty, Trillick 295k, £720, E Boyd, Drumquin 355k, £795, P McCrystal, Mullaslin 350k, £790, K Teague, Dromore 345k, £745, G Moohan, Kesh 345k, £745 and E O’Kane, Drumquin 360k, £805.