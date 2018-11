Larger than expected entry of cattle at Newtownstewart Mart

A larger than expected entry of cattle on offer saw fat cows selling to £1,250 and £147 per 100kgs.

Heifers sold to £1,305 and £660 over £1 per kg while bullocks sold to £1,275 and £615 over £1; small bullocks sold to £235 per 100kgs.

Fat cows: A Patterson, Newtownstewart 655kgs, £147, 690kgs, £128, 700kgs, £114, 780kgs, £109. W T R Crawford, Droit 760kgs, £145, 705kgs, £136, 790kgs, £120 and S P Connolly, Victoria bridge 915kgs, £137.

Heifer prices: Kevin Harley Plumbridge 645kgs, £1,305, 610kgs, £1,200. Raymond Buchanan, Donemana 570kgs, £1,175, 650kgs £1,155, 615kgs, £1,110. W J Kee, Strabane 635kgs, £1,200, 605kgs, £1,170, 630kgs, £1,080, 550kgs, £1,080, 620kgs, £1,060. Eammon McCloskey, Dungiven 490kgs, £965, 480kgs, £880, 490kgs, £850. Joe Moore, Claudy 490kgs, £910.

Bullock prices: Gary Hamilton, Castlederg 625kgs, £1,240, 590kgs, £1,135, 555kgs, £1,045, 580kgs, £915. Raymond Buchanan, Donemana 670kgs, £1,120; S P Connolly, Victoria Bridge 505kgs, £1,035, 455kgs, £970 and £890, 405kgs, £845, 370kgs, £820, 420kgs, £825. Martin Kelly, Artigarvan 505kgs, £950. 530kgs, £990. Liam Kelly, Artigarvan 530kgs, £920, 490kgs, £820, 340kgs, £750 and £730. C Doherty, Strabane 425kgs, £850, 415kgs, £825. Robert Chambers, Strabane 690kgs, £1,275, 540kgs, £1,100, 505kgs, £950. Joe Moore, Claudy 420kgs, £905; David Crawford, Strawhill 755kgs, £1,145; I Lowry, Castlederg 450kgs, £950; N Armstrong, Omagh 425kgs, £785; A Moore, Ardstraw 320kgs, £790, 305kgs, £755, 285kgs, £720. Eammon McCloskey, Dungiven 410kgs, £855. John McShane, Glenmornan 315kgs, £660.

Sheep sale: C McAskie, 25kgs, £90; D McNamee, 24.8kgs, £89.20; a Castlederg farmer 25.5kgs, £89; a Castlederg farmer 25.7kgs, £88; K McMullan 25kgs, £88; an Omagh farmer 25.25kgs, £88; D McIlwaine 27kgs, £87; G McFarland 25.9kgs, £86; W Cather 26.5kgs, £86; 24.7kgs, £85.50; G Morris 25kgs, £85; K McNamee 23.75kgs, £84; Robert Oliver 18.34kgs, £73.50.