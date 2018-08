Latest prices from Lisahally

Cattle sold to great demand on Wednesday at Lisahally.

Prices as follows:

BULLOCKS: Alan McMurray £1265/690KG, £1195/680kg, Joseph Cunningham £1130/580kg, £1060/540kg, Jack Morrison £1065/490kg, Hugh Leeke £995/560kg, H Murray £900/440kg, £900/450kg, James Porter £900/500kg, Thomas Conway £895/460kg, £855/410kg, £845/410kg, £830/400kg, £830/410kg, £825/440kg, £805/380kg, £800/410kg, £800/390kg, £730/350kg, Wallace McCracken £850/390kg, £825/460kg, H Murray £820/520kg, £725/370kg, £710/370kg, Hugh Leeke £795/470kg, £770/400kg, Patrick Watson £500/240kg.

HEIFERS: John & S Middleton £1200/590kg, G Christie £1035/500kg, £1025/490kg, £1000/470kg, S Murray £995/490kg, £895/520kg, £890/490kg, William Buchanan £980/480kg, £975/530kg, £910/490kg, £895/460kg, £840/480kg, £825/470kg, £805/460kg, Joseph Cunningham £960/540kg, G Christie £955/500kg, £890/420kg, Jack Morrison £895/490kg, S Murray £800/480kg, £800/420kg, £670/380kg, A Lynch £640/300kg, £600/290kg, £550/310kg, James Neely £640/370kg.

There was a large entry of stock with lambs selling to £94, Fat Ewes £90 and Breeding Hoggets £155.

FAT LAMBS: Graham Russell £94/27kg, Andrew Olphert £95/25kg, Reid Clarke £95/25kg ,Douglas McClelland £94/25kg, J ODoherty £93/24kg, Samuel Miller £93/24kg, S Devine £92/24kg, Robert Quigley £91.50/23kg, Amanda Scott £91/23kg, Henry Reilly £90.50/23kg, Robert Lowry £90/24kg, £89/225kg, Cochrane Boyle £90/23kg, David Smyth £89/23kg, John Parke £89/23kg, Edward Conn £88/22kg, Brian Johnston £87.50/24kg, Jennifer Smyth £87.50/24kg, David Walsh £87.50/23kg, David Crockett £87.50/22kg, Howard Fulton £86.20/22kg, A Hamilton £86/22kg, Bellarena Est £86/23kg, C George £85.80/22kg, S Martin £85/22kg, M Mullan £85/23kg, Peter ONeill £84.20/22kg, Alwyn Fleming £84/23kg.

FAT EWES: Michael Burke £90,£82, Robert Lowry £85, John Dodds £76, William Irwin & Son £75, S Devine £74, Albert Baxter £72, Robert Lowry £71, Howard Fulton £70, S Devine £65, Peter ONeill £65, Bellarena Est £65.

BREEDING HOGGETS: David Douglas £155, £150, £148, £148, £148, £145, £145, £144, £142, £140, £138, Kevin O’Kane £134, £130, Aidan Harkin £130,