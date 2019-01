Latest prices from Newtownstewart

Sheep Sale

Hoggets: Ray Elkin 26kgs £98; 26.4kgs £90; C McLaughlin 25.9kgs £96.50; 23.6kgs £94.80; SA Conway 25kgs £95; W H Cather 25kgs £95; R Baxter 24.3kgs £95; T Conway 24kgs £94.50; C McAskie 23.33kgs £90; G McFarland 21kgs £90; C Gallagher 22.75kgs £86; Peter McFarland (Horned) 22.2kgs £85.

Fat ewes sold from £55 to £92 for 14 offered by J Lowry Bready.

Cattle Sale:

Bullock prices: A Dromore farmer 710kgs £1425, 585kgs £1240 and £1205. A Sproule, Castlederg 590kgs £1165, 560kgs £1090 and £1080. A Armstrong, Dromore 520kgs £1130, 480kgs £1080, 510kgs £1010, 460kgs £990, 470kgs £975. John Gallagher, Strabane 500kgs £1060 and £1000, 470kgs £975.

Heifer prices: WJ Kee, Strabane 600kgs £1090, 590kgs £1040, 480kgs £1020. C A Armstrong, Dromore 560kgs £1050; A Castlederg farmer 475kgs £930, D Smyth, Donemana 495kgs £880. F McBrien, Drumquin 500kgs £885, 440kgs £865, 410kgs £790 and £775. I McCrea, Castlederg 380kgs £805. T Fyffe, Drumlegagh 430kgs £840 and £790, 440kgs £870, 410kgs £825.

Fat Cows: P Sheerin, Donemana 720kgs £158. Alan Britton, Donemana 790kgs £142; W McCreery, Castlederg Fries Cows 510kgs £145; 500kgs £128