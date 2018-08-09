Latest prices from Raphoe

There was a very large entry of good quality sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday 6th August, with an excellent trade for all stock on offer, with buyers plentiful around the ring.

Lambs sold at: €70 to €80 for 30-36kgs, €80 to €90 for 36-40 kgs, €90 to €95 for 40-42kgs, €95 to €105 for 43-45kgs, €105 to €115 for 46-55kgs

Breeding Hoggets sold from €130 to €178. Fat ewes sold from €70 to €120.

Cattle Sale Thursday 9th August 2018: Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €905 to €920 over. Beef bullocks - €600 to €650 over. Store bullocks - €400 to €760 over. Beef heifers - €500 to €570 over. Store heifers - €350 to €675 over. Dry cows - €835 to €1425 each.

A larger sale again at Raphoe Mart on Thursday 9th August. Trade remains similar to last week with quality cattle in great demand and plainer types being most difficult to sell.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.00/kg to €2.60/kg. Heifers sold from €2.00/kg to €2.60/kg. Fat cows sold from €835/head to €1425/head.

Breeding Sheep and Ram Sales will commence at Raphoe Mart each Wednesday night from 15th August 2018. Intake from 5pm and sale at 7pm.

Also for sale on Wednesday 15th August 2018 will be Pedigree Registered Belclare rams at 8pm approx.

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am. Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.