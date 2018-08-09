Latest prices from the rings at Ballymena

A great entry of 300 cattle met a steady trade at Ballymena.

Beef heifers to 230p per kg for a 560kg Char. Beef cows to 192p for 680kg Lim. Friesians to 155p for 750kg. Beef bullocks to 195p for a 670kg shorthorn.

Beef cows: R Savage, Drumahoe Lim 680kg £1305.60 (192), B & R Spence, Crumlin Lim 630kg £1184.40 (188), D Kennedy, Larne Lim 650kg £1215.50 (187), local producer BB 630kg £1171.80 (186), H McCambridge, Cha 580kg £1073 (185), Lim 580kg £1073 (185), R Savage, DrumahoeLim 770kg £1424.50 (185), R Clyde, Templepatrick Lim 710kg £1285.10 (181), Lim 720kg £1288.80 (179), D Kennedy, Larne Lim 690kg £1235.10 (179), H McCambridge, Lim 560kg £996.80 (178), K McClenaghan, Antrim, Lim 650kg £1144 (176), R Savage, Drumahoe Lim600kg £1044 (174), M Bradley, Castledawson Cha 740kg £1287.60 (174), D Kennedy, Larne Lim690kg £1193.70 (173), local farmer Lim 670kg £1159.10 (173), Hugh McCambridge, Lim 570kg £980.40 (172), S & W Robinson, Glenarm BB 730kg £1241 (170), S McCullough, Crumlin BB 630kg £1064.70 (169), J Dunlop, Cairncastle AA 510kg £974.40 (168), H McCambridge Lim 630kg £1052.10 (167), D Kennedy, Larne Lim 590kg £979.40 (166), M Bradley, Castledawson Cha 640kg £1056 (165).

Beef heifers: Robert Calvert, Greyabbey CHA 560kg £1288 (230), Lim 530kg £1192 (225), Lim 560kg £1260 (225), Lim 550kg £1237 (225), Lim 550kg £1226 (223), S Taylor, Belfast Cha 540kg £1166.40 (216), S Jackson, Bellaghy Lim 510kg £1091.40 (214), Ian McConaghy, Bushmills Cha 490kg £1043.70 (213), S Taylor, Belfast Sim 590kg £1233.10 (209), I McConaghy, Bushmills Cha 530kg £1102.40 (208), E McClintock, Bellaghy BB 560kg £1164.80 (208), H Crawford, Glenarm Cha 530kg £1081.21 (204), R Hugh, Greyabbey Lim 530kg £1060 (200), Lim 510kg £1009.80 (198), G McCambridge, Ballyvoy Lim 570kg £1122.90 (197), I McConaghy, Bushmills Cha 530kg £1017.60 (192), E McClintock, Ballymena Blo 660kg £1267.20 (192), S Gilmore, Kilrea Sim 560kg £1052.80 (188), Lim 700kg £1295 (185), BB 630kg £1165.50 (185), K Dobbin, Ballycastle BB 500kg £915 (183), C McDonnell, Armoy Sim 690kg £1242 (180), E McClintock, Ballymena Blo 580kg £1044 (180), J Kane, Cushendall Lim 630kg £1134 (180).

Beef bullocks: H Millar, Kells SHB 670kg £1306.50 (195), SHB 670kg £1172.50 (175), SHB 560kg £974.40 (174), SHB 630kg £1045.80 (166), SHB 750kg £1230 (164), SHB 620kg £1072.60 (173), SHB 600kg £1135.20 (172), D & P Bingham, Templepatrick Cha 620kg £1209 (195), K McClenaghan, Ballymena Her 680kg £1312.40 (193), A & T Lagan, Portglenone Cha 660kg £1254 (190), C McDonnell, Armoy Sim 680kg £1285.20 (189), E Boyes & Sons, Moira BB 590kg £1109.20 (188), H Millar, Kells SHB 500kg £940kg (188), A Andrews, Ballymena BB 540kg £1009.80 (187), BB 520kg £951.60 (183), BB 540kg 3982.80 (182), M McCartney, Crumlin Cha 600kg £1116 (186), Cha 580kg £1044 (180), P Graffin, Portglenone 680kg £1252.20 (184), A Huston, Ballymena BB 660kg £1188 (180), J Thompson, Ballymena BB 650kg £1137.50 (175), AFBI Veterinary Research AA 530kg £901 (170), D McGarel, Ballymena SAL 870kg £1470.30 (169), T Morrow, Larne Cha 520kg £842.40 (162).

Fr bullocks sold to: W Black, Aghadowey 570kg £883 (155), 460kg £690 (150), D & N Hamill, Crumlin 500kg £700 (140), 530kg £710 (134), 490kg £617 (126), Afbi Vet Research, 510kg £627 (123), D & N Hamill 480kg £590 (123).

On Friday, August 3 dairy cows sold to: D McNeilly, Randalstown topped the dairy prices with a calved heifer at £1570.

Leading prices: D McNeilly, Randalstown £1570, £1540, £1440, £1380, JC Barkley, Ballymena £1360, J McCann, Lurgan £1150.

32 lots in the suckler ring sold to £1510 for a Lim cow with bull calf. Breeding bulls to £1420 for a Lim from E Sherrard, Coleraine. In calf heifers to £1110 for an Angus from Mervyn Rea, Nutts Corner. Ruling prices:-

D Bell, Antrim Lim cow & bull calf £1510, AA cow & bull calf £1400, A Minnis, Comber Lim hfr & bull calf £1240, David Compton, Carninney Lim cow & bull calf £1230, SG Lowry, Glenavy Char cow & bull calf £1220, D Bell A cow & hfr calf £1200, David Compton, Carninney SH cow & bull calf £1160, W & D Wallace, Ballymena Lim hfr & bull calf £1140, S McAleese, Cullybackey (2) Lim hfr & hfr calf £1100, SG Lowry, Glenavy Char cow & hfr calf £1100.

169 lots in the calf ring sold to £540 for a 4 month old Lim bull, young calves to £420 for a 2 week old Char, heifer calves to £360 for a Lim. Ruling prices:-

Local farmer Lim bull £540, McGookin farming, Ballyclare AA bull £430, Ballymena Meats Char £420, BB bull £400, D Montgomery, Glenwherry BB bull £400, local farmer Char bull £400, McGookin farming AA bull £395, Sam Brennan, Larne (2) Lim bulls £390, RJT Fleming, Templepatrick Sim bull £380, D & R Millar, Randalstown Her bull £370, Sam Brennan, Larne Here bull £358, BB bull £350, P McConnell, Ligoniel Lim hfr £360, R Irvine, Dundrod BB hfr £335, W Morrison, Armoy Sim bull £320, I McCaughern, Bushmills AA bull £320, S Herbison, Ballymena St hfr £310, P McConnell, Ligoniel Lim hfr £305, D Parke, Magherafelt (2) AA bulls £300, D Mawhinney, Bellaghy Sim bull £300, D Parke, Magherafelt AA bull £300.

An entry of 160 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade. Bullocks sold to £565 over for a Char 410kg at £975 offered by Kyle Molyneaux, Dundrod. Heifers sold to £455 over for a Lim 460kg at £915 presented by Hugh O’Neill, Glenarrm

Bulls/blks 0-300kgs: Charlotte Calvert, Lisburn Lim 320kg £590 (268), S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 300kg £785 (261), Shaws hill farm, Kells Char 300kg £760 (253), Wilson Porter, Saintfield Sim 240kg £605 (252), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry Sim 270kg £660 (244), Lim 260kg £630 (242), Lim 260kg £630 (242), R Irwin, Dervock, (2) BB 260kg £600 (230), KP O’Kane, Portglenone (2) Lim 260kg £600 (230), I McGarel, Aughafatten (2) Lim 290kg £665 (229), KP O’Kane Lim 280kg £640 (228), R Weatherup, Newtownabbey Lim 280kg £630 (225), Charlotte Calvert, Lisburn Char 270kg £605 (224).

301-350kgs: S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 320kg £790 (246), Colin Irvine, Carrick Lim 310kg £720 (232), Wilson Porter, Saintfield Sim 340kg £755 (222), George Quinn, Upper Ballinderry (2) Siim 320kg £695 (217), Charolotte Calvert Lim 320kg £645 (201).

351kg and over: S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 370kg £925 (250), Brian Taylor, Ligoniel Lim 360kg £875 (243), Kyle Molyneaux, Dundrod Char 410kg £975 (237), Char 360kg £850 (236), P McConnell, Ligoniel Char 380kg £890 (234), Char 390kg £890 (228), Colin Irvine, Carrick BB 420kg £950 (226), P McConnell, Ligoniel Lim 390kg £880 (225), Colin Irvine, Carrick (3) Lim 360kg £810 (225), Kyle Molyneaux, Dundrod Char 370kg £820 (221), Mrs Diana Kennedy, Larne Lim 370kg £810 (218), Colin Irvine, Carrick Lim 420kg £915 (217), Kyle Molyneaux Char 410kg £890 (217), P McConnell Char 410kg £880 (214).

Heifers 0-300kgs: Mrs D Kennedy, Larne (3) Lim 290kg £635 (219), (3) Lim 290kg £620 (213), Lim 220kg £450 (204), S McAleese, Cullybackey Aub 300kg £585 (195), KP O’Kane, Portglenone (2) Lim 180kg £350 (194).

301-350kgs: S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 320kg £700 (218), Mrs D Kennedy, Larne (2) Lim 340kg £740 (217), S Taylor Char 350kg £740 (211), Kyle Molyneaux Char 350kg £740 (211), Lim 340kg £700 (205), Mrs D Kennedy, Larne Lim 320kg £650 (203), Lim 330kg £630 (190).

351kg and over: Kyle Molyneaux, Dundrod Char 360kg £780 (216), Mrs Diana Kennedy, Larne Lim 380kg £810 (213), Kyle Molyneaux Char 390kg £820 (210), S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 360kg £750 (208), Colin Irvine, Carrick Lim 380kg £770 (202), A Minnis, Comber Lim 450kg £900 (200), Hugh O’Neill, Glenarm Lim 460kg £915 (198), Mrs Diana Kennedy Lim 400kg £790 (197), Hugh O’Neill, Char 510kg £990 (194), Sim 520kg £990 (190), K Craig, Ballyclare (2) AA 410kg £780 (190).

The first of the annual hogget sales at Ballymena Mart on Saturday, August 4 attracted a massive entry of 3700 sheep and despite the heavily increased numbers the trade recorded was excellent especially for good quality Suffolk Cheviot hoggets and lambs. The sale saw a 99.7% clearance in the hogget ring and returned an average of £147.47 for 2906 hoggets sold a drop of £5 per head on 2017 but 10% more sheep sold and sold to a top price of £325 paid to James Alexander.

In the ewe lamb ring the emphasis was on quality with some excellent prices recorded but poorer quality lots were difficult to clear. The lamb average was very similar to 2017 with prices back £1 per head to level at £92.82 per head and sold to a top of £168 per head paid to Logan Anderson. Prior to the sale a show of Suffolk Cheviot hoggets was sponsored by The Ulster Wool Group and were judged by Jimmy Mills of Larne with first place awarded to Des. Knox of Kesh, second place was taken by Morris Breen, Willie Blackburn third and Neill Rollston fourth.

Leading prices in each section were as follows:

Hoggets – J Alexander Randalstown 12 SXC @ £325, M Breen Tempo 10 SXC @ £228, 12 @ £220, D Knox Kesh 12 SXC @ £212, D Gibson Mallusk 10 SXC @ £200, J Alexander 12 SXC @ £200, 12 SXC @ £200, 12 SXC @ £200, W Blackburn Clogher 12 SXC @ £200, 14 SXC @ £198, D Gibson 10 SXC @ £195, M Breen 10 SXC @ £195, W Blackburn 12 SXC @ £190, J Alexander 12 SXC @ £190, T Martin Saintfield 12 SXC @ £188, D Gibson 10 SXC @ £188, W Blackburn 14 SXC @ £185, M Breen 12 SXC @ £182, V Anderson C’mills 12 SXC @ £182, D Gibson 10 SXC @ £180, P Donnelly Rathkenny 11 SXC @ £180, M Breen 10 SXC @ £180, J Alexander 7 SXC @ £180. (Leading averages – M Breen 62 ave £198, J Alexander 237 ave £182.81, D Gibson 143 ave £172.15, W Blackburn 162 ave £169.49). Lambs – L Anderson Kilwaughter 12 SXC @ £168, IJ & A Wilson I’magee 9 SXC @ £142, L Anderson 9 SXC @ £135, S Hall 12 Texel X @ £121, TA Rodgers Broughshane 15 SXC @ £112, 15 SXC £110, F McKinney Bendooragh 14 SXC £106, TA Rodgers 15 SXC @ £100, 15 SXC @ £100.

An entry of just under 2000 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade. Hoggets sold to £138 for a pen of 12 Texels. Store lambs sold to £76.50, leading prices as follows:-

Breeders sold to: AS Pearson, Newtownards 12 Tex £138, M Fulton, Ballymena 6 Suff £138, RA Harkness, Crumlin 11 CB £134, R McIntyre, Glarryford 12 Suff £132, J McCarroll, Ballymena 12 Char £130, AS Pearson 12 Tex £130, R McIntyre 12 Suff £130, J McCarroll 12 Suff £127, A Hargan, Claudy 8 Suff £127, AS Pearson 12 Tex £126, 12 Tex £126, A Hargan 8 Suff £126, AS Pearson 12 Tex £124, A Hamilton, Upper Ballinderry 11 Suff £124, 12 Suff £122, 11 Suff £120.

Store lambs sold to: Matthew Magill, Glenarm 5 Suff £76.50, D McKillop, Glenariffe 54 CB £72, S McCormick, Martinstown 50 Suff £71, AS Pearson, Newtownards 3 Tex £70, RB & JH Kennedy, Dundrod 40 Tex £69, AV Magill, Carnlough 50 Suff £68, D McKillop, Glenariffe 47 Suff £66.50, AV Magill, Carnlough 51 Suff £66, K Kidd, Broughshane 20 Tex £66, A & ME Graham, Carnlough 10 Tex £66, J O’Kane, Cushendall 50 Suff £65, James McLoughlin, Carnlough 55 Suff £64, Orla McLoughlin, Glenariffe 2 Suff £64, Eamon McNeill, Glenarm 12 CB £63.50, Patrick Kelly, Ballycastle 39 Suff £63, Matthew Magill, Glenarm 7 Suff £62.50.

An entry of 140 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a sharper trade. Bullocks sold to £665 over for a Char 460kg at £1125 offered by J McLoughlin, Carnlough. Heifers sold to £570 over for a Lim 470kg at £1040 presented by A Warwick, Templepatrick.

Bulls/blks sold to: J McHenry, Mosside Char 390kg £995 (255), Char 380kg £965 (254), James McLoughlin, Unshinagh Char 460kg £1125 (244), J McHenry Char 400kg £965 (241), James McLoughlin Char 500kg £1185 (237), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Char 420kg £980 (233), A Warwick, Templepatrick Sim 420kg £975 (232), C Tinsdale Char 500kg £1150 (230), Char 450kg £1030 (228), J McHenry, Mosside Char 410kg £935 (228), MJ Millar, Straid Lim 470kg £1060 (225), RA Harkness, Crumlin Sim 450kg £990 (220), MJ Millar Lim 490kg £1075 (219), RA Harkness Char 470kg £1020 (217), George Stirling, Parkgate Char 570kg £1220 (214), W & H Brown, Kircubbin Lim 380kg £810 (213), RA Harkness Lim 470kg £1000 (212), A Warwick, Templepatrick Lim 500kg £1050 (210), RA Harkness Char 440kg £920 (209), George Stirling, Char 560kg £1170 (208), Edward Kennedy, Ballyclare Lim 400kg £835 (208), MJ Millar Char 510kg £1060 (207), A Warwick, Sim 540kg £1110 (205), George Stirling Lim 620kg £1270 (204), Andrew McBride, Ligoniel Sim 600kg £1225 (204).

Heifers sold to: A Warwick, Templepatrick Lim 470kg £1040 (221), J McHenry, Mosside Char 410kg £860 (209), JS Coleman, Glarryford Sim 270kg £560 (207), J McHenry Char 430kg £885 (205), David Dalzell, Comber BB 460kg £940 (204), BB 470kg £950 (202), V & C Petticrew, Ballygally Lim 450kg £900 (200), David Carlisle, Templepatrick Lim 380kg £755 (198), Char 460kg £910 (197), Edward Kennedy, Ballyclare Lim 420kg £825 (196), V & C Petticrew, Ballygally Lim 430kg £840 (195), W & H Brown, Kircubbin Lim 420kg £820 (195), J Petticrew, Cairncastle (2) Lim 450kg £870 (193), David Dalzell (2) BB 420kg £810 (192), JS Coleman Sim 270kg £520 (192), Sim 260kg £500 (192), David Dalzell BB 410kg £780 (190), James McLoughlin, Carnlough Char 480kg £910 (189), Cahal Bell, Kircubbin AA 480kg £910 (189), W & H Brown, Kircubbin Lim 340kg £640 (188), David Carlisle, Templepatrick Char 410kg £770 (187), David Dalzell, Comber BB 390kg £730 (187), W & H Brown, Kircubbin Lim 390kg £725 (185).

An entry of 2537 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade. Fat lambs sold to 395p for a pen of 3 Rouge 23kg at £91 offered by H Wilson, Cullybackey and to a top per head of £98 for 8 Texels 25.5kg presented by R Gingles, Kilwaughter. Fat ewes sold to £114.

Fat lambs (1847)

Top prices per kg: D Ward, Glenarm 4 Mule 19.5kg £78 (400), Isaac Ferris 2 Tex 20kg £80 (400), H Wilson, Cullybackey 3 Rouge 23kg £91 (395), D Cowan, Carrick 21 Tex 22kg £86 (390), H McCracken, Ballywalter 25 Tex 23.5kg £91 (387), J Knox, Broughshane 8 Suff 22kg £84.80 (385), K Stewart, Larne 16 Tex 23kg £88.50 (384), Raymond Gingles, Kilwaughter 8 Tex 25.5kg £98 (384), N Hamill, Aughafatten 11 Tex 22kg £84.50 (384), S Fry, Kells 38 Char 23.5kg £90 (383), Frank Higgins, Toomebridge 33 Tex 23.5kg £90 (383), J Christie, Cloughmills 6 Tex 22kg £84 (381), S McGowan, Ballymoney 15 Tex 23kg £87.80 (381), A Baxter, Ballyclare 3 Tex 24kg £91.50 (381), S Kane, Doagh 53 Tex 22kg £83.50 (379), Nevin Brown, Ballycastle 28 Tex 23.5kg £89.20 (379), Ranaghan Poultry, Randalstown 37 Tex 24kg £91 (379), J French 10 Tex 24kg £91 (379), D Ward, Glenarm 18 Mule 24kg £90.80 (378).

Top prices per head:

Raymond Gingles, Kilwaughter 8 Tex 25.5kg £98, Wm Nutt, Bushmills 15 Tex 25kg £92, M & R Simpson, Broughshane 15 Tex 25.5kg £92, Dale Wylie, Kells 15 Suff 25kg £92, A Baxter, Ballyclare 3 Tex 24kg £91.50, Wilbert Reid, Aughafatten 14 Mule 25.5kg £91, Ranaghan Poultry, Randalstown 37 Tex 24kg £91, J French 10 Tex 24kg £91, H Wilson, Cullybackey 3 Rouge 23kg £91, H McCracken, Ballywalter 25 Tex 23.5kg £91, D Ward, Glenarm 18 Mule 24kg £90.80, June Loughridge, Armoy 4 Tex 24.5kg £90.50, PJ Kane, Ballycastle 3 Tex 26kg £90, Leslie Turtle, Broughshane 18 Tex 24.5kg £90, S Fry, Kells 38 Char 23.5kg £90, Frank Higgins, Toomebridge 33 Tex 23.5kg £90.

Fat ewes (690)

1st Quality

Suff - £80-109

Tex - £80-£114

CB - £70-£88

BF - £40-£65