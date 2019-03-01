Light weight bullocks selling up to £1,420 per head at Enniskillen Mart

Upwards of 1,000 cattle for sale at Thursday’s with a large number of buyers present.

Light weight bullocks selling from 210 to 261ppk for a Limousin 350kg at £915, medium weights selling from 205-250ppk for a Charolais 432kg at £1,080, heavy lots selling from 190 to 226ppk for a Charolais 514kg at £1,165 and selling up to at £1,420 per head.

BULLOCKS

Maguiresbridge producer Limousin 350kg at £915, Limousin 372kg at £920, Limousin 402kg at £965, Omagh producer Charolais 378kg at £950, Fivemiletown producer 392kg at £980, Charolais 546kg at £1,215, Letterbreen producer Charolais 386kg at £955, Bellanaleck producer Charolais 432kg at £1,080, Magheraveely producer Charolais 514kg at £1,165, Charolais 550kg at £1,215, Ballinamallard producer Limousin 512kg at £1,135, Brookeborough producer Charolais 514kg at £1,120, Charolais 548kg at £1,175 and Newtownbutler producer Limousin 510kg at £1,110, Limousin 526kg at £1,130, Limousin 520kg at £1,105.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £720 to £1,065 paid for a 375kg Charolais while heifers ranged from £600 to £925 for a 400kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Belleek producer 350kg Charolais steer at £775, 301kg Charolais steer at £810, 323kg Limousin heifer at £590, 370kg Charolais steer at £850, 345kg Limousin heifer at £740, 410kg Limousin steer at £920, Ballinamallard producer 420kg Charolais heifer at £900, 428kg Charolais heifer at £900, 310kg Charolais heifer at £690, 317kg Charolais heifer at £675, Enniskillen producer 278kg Charolais heifer at £700, 346g Simmental bull at £745, 400kg Charolais heifer at £925, 415kg Charolais steer at £1050, 348kg Charolais steer at £900, 413kg Charolais steer at £855, 398kg Charolais steer at £1,060, Garrison producer 362kg Charolais bull at £890, 455kg Charolais bull at £950, 392kg Charolais bull at £970, 428kg Charolais bull at £1,050, Kinawley producer 280kg Charolais heifer at £690, 281kg Charolais heifer at £660, 246kg Limousin bull at £700, 238kg Limousin bull at £645, Rosslea producer 368kg Charolais bull at £885, 303kg Charolais bull at £795, 385kg Limousin bull at £955, Kesh producer 425kg Charolais steer at £990, 420kg Charolais steer at £940, 327kg Charolais heifer at £780, 337kg Charolais heifer at £740, 305kg Charolais heifer at £725, 335kg Charolais bull at £880, 257kg Charolais heifer at £715, 245kg Charolais heifer at £700 and Derrygonnelly producer 272kg Charolais heifer at £675, 289kg Charolais bull at £730, 227kg Charolais bull at £690, 304kg Limousin steer at £770, 280kg Charolais heifer at £730.

CALVES

Drumcose producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £330, Tempo producer Belgian Blue bull at £320, Belgian Blue bull at £305, Friesian bull at £70, Omagh producer Simmental bull at £290, Simmental heifer at £255, Derrygonnelly producer Hereford bull at £290, Hereford heifer at £285, Ballinamallard producer Belgian Blue bull at £260, Irvinestown producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £270, Maguiresbridge producer Charolais bull at £270, Kesh producer Charolais heifer at £260 and Churchhill producer Friesian bull at £75.

SUCKLER COWS

Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus cow with bull at £1,460, Kesh producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1,350, Macken producer springing Limousin heifer at £1,190, Enniskillen producer springing Limousin cow at £1,020 and Monea producer Limousin bull at £1,050.

Heifers

Forward lots old to 205ppk paid for a 630kg Charolais at £1,290, while medium weights sold from 290-242 for a 430kg Charolais at £1040, lighter weights from 200-250ppk pai for a 350kg Charolais at £875.

Derrylin producer Charolais 630kg at £1,290, Charolais 600kg at £1,225, Charolais 620kg at £1,205, Garrison producer Charolais 590kg at £1,170, Macken producer Charolais 600kg at £1,175, Charolais 530kg at £1,095, Kesh producer Charolais 515kg at £1,125, Charolais 520kg at £1,100, Derrylin producer Charolais 430kg at £1,040 and Tempo producer Charolais 520kg at £1,095, Charolais 520kg at £1,060.

Fat cows

Tempo producer Charolais 586kg at £1,055, Belleek producer Charolais 710kg at £1,030, Derrylin producer Charolais 680kg at £1,000, Enniskillen producer Charolais 660kg at £980 and Lisnaskea producer Charolais 580kg at £880.