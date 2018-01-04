Limousin bullocks sells to £1,370 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 70 store cattle at the opening sale of the new year in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £650 over for a Limousin 720kg at £1,370 offered by D Carson, Nutts Corner.

Heifers sold to £530 over for a AA 650kg at £1,180 presented by W McIntyre, Cloughmills.

Bullocks sold to: Andrew McKnight, Antrim Limousin 380kg, £820 (215), Mrs S Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 450kg, £865 (214), Charolais 500kg, £1,060 (212), Charolais 490kg, £1,020 (208), Andrew McKnight, Limousin 420kg, £870 (207), J Smyth, Randalstown (2) Charolais 510kg, £1,055 (206), K Minford, Crumlin Limousin 390kg, £800 (205), Andrew McKnight, Limousin 430kg, £880 (204), J Smyth, Limousin 430kg, £880 (204), P Penney, Raloo Limousin 500kg, £1,020 (204), Mrs M Rea, Raloo Limousin 570kg, £1,160 (203), Andrew McKnight, Limousin 420kg, £850 (202), P Penney, Limousin 590kg, £1,190 (201), J H Fraser, Belfast Charolais 450kg, £900 (200), Charolais 500kg, £1,000 (200), Saler 450kg, £900 (200), Graham Loughery Shorthorn beef 550kg, £1,100 (200), D Carson, Nutts Corner Blonde D’Aquitaine 560kg, £1,100 (196), P Penney, Limousin 560kg, £1,100 (196).

Heifers sold to: K Minford, Crumlin Limousin 450kg, £835 (185), W R McIntyre, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus 650kg, £1,180 (181), J Murray, Aghalee Simmental 540kg, £980 (181), K Minford, Limousin 510kg, £900 (176), J Murray, Simmental 520kg, £900 (173).

An entry of 2,456 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 402p for a pen of 20 Texels 24kg at £96.50 offered by Leslie Turtle, Broughshane and to a top per head of £102.50 for two heavy hoggets at 31kg presented by J Johnston, Ballymena.

Fat ewes sold to £91.

Fat hoggets (2206)

Top prices per kg: Leslie Turtle, Broughshane 20 Texel 24kg, £96.50 (402), W J Cubitt, Rasharkin 8 Texel 21.5kg, £86 (400), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick 2 Texel 24kg, £95.50 (397), A McGookin, Carrick 7 Texel 19.5kg, £77 (394), Carrigeen Farms, 25 crossbred 24kg, £94 (391), Peter Boyd, Ballyclare 50 Texel 24kg, £93.80 (390), Esther Farquhar, Moorfields 2 Texel 21.5kg, £84 (390), R Wilson, Glenarm 1 Texel 24kg, £93.50 (389), J S and A Ritchie, Kells 37 Texel 24kg, £93.20 (388), Norman McBurney, Moorfields 36 Texel 24.5kg, £95 (387), J Martin, Broughshane 4 Texel 24kg, £93 (387), R Wilson, Glenarm 14 Texel 24kg, £93 (387), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 10 crossbred 22.5kg, £87 (386), A McGookin, Carrick 8 Texel 22kg, £85 (386), John Crawford, Parkmore 1 Texel 26kg, £100 (384), Mrs H McGookin, Carrick 1 Dorset 19kg, £73 (384), R Simpson, Broughshane 19 crossbred 24.5kg, £94 (383), L Weatherup, Ballyclare 11 Texel 24kg, £92 (383), Robert McDowell, Gleno 40 Suffolk 24.5kg, £93.80 (382), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 35 Texel 24kg, £91.50 (381), R and M Milliken, Armoy 14 Texel 21kg, £80 (381), K Topping, Magheramourne 1 Texel 22kg, £83.80 (380), 25 Texel 22kg, £83.80 (380), Walter G Hoy, Templepatrick 40 Texel 23kg, £87.50 (380).

Top prices per head: J Johnston, Ballymena 2 Suffolk 31kg, £102.50, S Mulvenna, Ballygally 2 Suffolk 32.5kg, £102, John Crawford, Parkmore 1 Texel 26kg, £100, David Law, Kells 21 Texel 28kg, £100, A McBride, Draperstown 10 Texel 26kg, £98.50, S Rainey, Ballygally 1 crossbred 29kg, £98, Leslie Turtle, Broughshane 20 Texel 24kg, £96.50, Joel Lamont, Kells 13 Suffolk 25.5kg, £96, J A O’Kane, Carnlough 16 Texel 27kg, £96, B Gribben, Dunloy 24 Suffolk 27.5kg, £95.80, R McCormick, Armoy 8 Texel 26kg, £95.50, Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick 2 Texel 24kg, £95.50, T A Rodgers, Broughshane 1 Suffolk 37kg, £95, Norman McBurney, Moorfields 36 Texel 24.5kg, £95, D Knox, Coleraine 14 Suffolk 26kg, £94.50, A and D Glass, Ballycastle 27 Texel 25kg, £94.20, David Boyd, Knockagh 53 Texel 25kg, £94.20, Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick 25 crossbred 24kg, £94, R Simpson, Broughshane 19 crossbred 24.5kg, £94, WS McConnell, Ballyclare 25 crossbred 26kg, £94, 1 crossbred 26kg, £94, W J Smyth, Moorfields 10 crossbred 25.5kg, £93.80, Robert McDowell, Gleno 40 Suffolk 24.5kg, £93.80, Peter Boyd, Ballyclare 50 Texel 24kg, £93.80.

Fat ewes (245)

First quality

Suffolk - £60-£91

Texel - £60-£90

Crossbred - £50-£75

Blackface - £40-£55