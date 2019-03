Limousin cow and heifer calf at foot sell for £3,500 at Markethill Mart

The highlight of the sale at Markethill on Saturday, March 16 was £3,500 paid for a Limousin cow and heifer calf at foot from a Augher farmer other cows and calves sold from £1,000 to £1,270 each and in-calf cows sold to £1,100 and £1,040 each.

HEIFERS

The 170 heifers continued to sell at exceptionally strong prices particularly good quality forward heifers which sold to a top of £223 per 100 kilos for 540k Charolais at £1,205 from a Fivemiletown farmer followed by £219 per 100 kilos for 518k Charolais at £1,135 from a Fivemiletown farmer.

Top price of £1,385 for a 690k heifers from a Co Fermanagh producer.

Main trade for heavy heifers from £190 to £211 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweights from £190 to £219 per 100 kilos for 432k at £945 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £218 per 100 kilos for a 456k Charolais at £995 from a Fivemiletown farmer.

Heavy heifers

Fivemiletown farmer 540k, £1,205, £223.00; Fivemiletown farmer 518k, £1,135, £219.00; Fivemiletown farmer 570k, £1,205, £211.00; Fivemiletown farmer 518k, £1,095, £211.00; Fivemiletown farmer 552k, £1,165, £211.00; Fivemiletown farmer 596k, £1,255, £211.00; Keady farmer 506k, £1,065, £211.00; Fivemiletown farmer 564k, £1,185, £210.00 and Fivemiletown farmer 538k, £1,125, £209.00.

Middleweight heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 432k, £945, £219.00; Fivemiletown farmer 456k, £995, £218.00; Fivemiletown farmer 466k, £995, £214.00; Armagh farmer 402k, £855, £213.00; Armagh farmer 468k, £995, £213.00; Fivemiletown farmer 478k, £1,015, £212.00; Fivemiletown farmer 478k, £1,015, £212.00; Armagh farmer 486k, £1,015, £209.0 and Cullyhanna farmer 448k, £935, £209.00.

BULLOCKS

The 110 bullocks sold in a steady trade.

Forward bullocks to £214 per 100 kilos for 506k Limousin at £1,085 from a Jerrettspass farmer.

Main demand from £188 to £213 per 100 kilos with several heavy bullocks selling from £1,200 to £1,345 for 690k Charolais £194 from a Richhill producer.

Good quality middleweights from £190 to £252 for a 462k Limousin at £1,085 from a Gilford farmer followed by £229 per 100 kilos for 410k Limousin at £945 from a Jerrettspass producer.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £135 to £149 for 560k at £835.

Heavy bullocks

Jerrettspass farmer 506k, £1,085, £214.00; Keady farmer 534k, £1,135, £213.00; Armagh farmer 544k, £1,145 £211.00; Armagh farmer 526k, £1,095, £208.00; Jerrettspass farmer 502k, £1,045, £208.00; Armagh farmer 576k, £1,175, £204.00; Armagh farmer 518k, £1,055, £204.00; Armagh farmer 546k, £1,095, £211.00; Armagh farmer 510k, £1,005, £197.00; Armagh farmer 624k, £1,225, £196.00 and Armagh farmer 692k, £1,345, £194.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Gilford farmer 462k, £1,165, £252.00; Jerrettspass farmer 412k, £945, £229.00; Armagh farmer 476k, £1,075, £226.00; Gilford farmer 464k, £1,015, £219.00; Jerrettspass farmer 460k, £1,005, £219.00; Gilford farmer 490k, £1,055, £215.00; Newry farmer 472k, £995, £211.00; Keady farmer 476k, £995, £209.00; Jerrettspass farmer 484,k £995, £206.00 and Armagh farmer 402k, £785, £195.00.

Friesian bullocks

Markethill farmer 562k, £835, £149.00; Portadown farmer 552k, £795, £144.00; Portadown farmer 550k, £785, £143.00; Armagh farmer 702k, £995, £142.00; Portadown farmer 512k, £695, £136.00 and Newry farmer 510k, £685, £134.00.

WEANLINGS

190 weanlings continued to sell at very high prices for quality stock.

Good quality male weanlings sold from £220 to £274 for 332k Limousin at £910 and for a 338k Limousin at £925 from a Tassagh producer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £293 per 100 kilos for 256k Saler at £750 from a Brookeborough producer.

Male weanlings

Tassagh farmer 332k, £910, £274.00; Tassagh farmer 338k, £925, £274.00; Forkhill farmer 284k, £755, £266.00; Tassagh farmer 310k, £800, £258.00; Forkhill farmer 324k, £780, £241.00; Keady farmer 276k, £670, £243.00; Armagh farmer 282k, £680, £241.00 and Magheralin farmer 314k, £755, £240.00.

Heifer weanlings

Brookeborough farmer 256k, £750, £293.00; Newry farmer 268k, £700 £261.00; Portadown farmer 314k, £800, £255.00; Newry farmer 280k, £700, £250.00; Markethill farmer 298k, £730, £245.00; Cullyhanna farmer 336k, £830, £247.00; Portadown farmer 312k, £760, £244.00 and Armagh farmer 362k, £875, £242.00.