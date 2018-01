Limousin cows sell to £1,245 at Markethill Mart

A reduced entry of cattle at Markethill on Tuesday 16th January due to adverse weather conditions.

Cull cows

First quality cull cows sold from £130 to £170 per 100 kilos for a 730k Limousin cow at £1,245 followed by £157 per 100 kilos for 740k at £1,165.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £112 to £128 for 760k at £975.

Second quality Friesians from £90 to £105 and the poorest types from £70 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Poyntzpass farmer 732k, £1,245, £170.00; Poyntzpass farmer 742k, £1,165, £157.00; Milford farmer 510k, £785, £154.00; Milford farmer 600k, £905, £151.00; Crumlin farmer 636k, £915, £144.00; Cullyhanna farmer 754k, £1,025, £135.00; Gilford farmer 904k, £1,225, £135.00; Cullyhanna farmer 794k, £1,055, £132.00.

Friesian cull cows

Newry farmer 762k, £975, £128.00; Donacloney farmer 724k, £865, £119.00; Kilkeel farmer 732k, £845, £115.00; Markethill farmer 674k, £765, £114.00; Kilkeel farmer 732k, £815, £111.00.

CALVES

A small entry of dropped calves sold at a steady demand.

Good quality bulls sold from £220 to £300 for a four week old Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves sold to £265 for a Belgian Blue heifer.

Bull calves

Aberdeen Angus £300; Aberdeen Angus £275; Aberdeen Angus £260; Aberdeen Angus £260; Aberdeen Angus £260; Aberdeen Angus £255; Aberdeen Angus £250; Belgian Blue £250.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £265; Aberdeen Angus £235; Belgian Blue £200.