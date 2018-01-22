Limousin heifer sells for £1,280 at Newtownstewart Mart

A good seasonal entry of cattle on offer sold firmly.

The highlight of the sale was a Limousin heifer weighing 465kgs which sold at £1,280 which equates to £815 over £1 and £275 per 100kgs.

Heifer prices: R Matthewson, Dunbunraver 465kgs, £1,280 (£275 per 100kgs), 500kgs, £1,135, 500kgs, £1,135 ( £227 per 100kgs), 480kgs, £1,040 and £950, 515kgs, £1,130, 460kgs, £950. M Flanagan, New Buildings 600kgs, £1,280, 590kgs, £1,090, 510kgs, £1,020, 565kgs, £1,020, 515kgs, £925. R N McCrea, Ballymagorry 570kgs, £1,065, 500kgs, £970. A Magheramason farmer 580kgs, £1,035, 510kgs, £890. W Hawkes, Castlederg 490kgs, £960. R Giles, Omagh 520kgs, £930, 490kgs, £885, 480kgs, £865, 500kgs, £830.

Bullock and bull prices: R Matthewson, Dunbunraver 685kgs, £1,330, 640kgs, £1,290, 600kgs, £1,230, 565kgs, £1,095. R Scott, Newtownstewart 565kgs, £1,200, 590kgs, £1,200, 580kgs and 570kgs, £1,100; W T R Crawford, Droit 480kgs, £1,085, £1,090 and £1,045, 475kgs, £1,090 and £1,035, 510kgs, £1,100, 460kgs, £1,080 and £1,025, 450kgs, £1,035, 440kgs, £940. R N McCrea, Ballymagorry 680kgs, £1,165, 645kgs, £1,115, 560kgs, £1,085 and £1 080, 555kgs, £1,080. W J Giles, Sixmilecross 565kgs, £1,035.