Limousin sells for £1,407 at Saintfield Mart

An increase in number of cattle at Wednesday's sale with outstanding prices throughout and strong demand for stock in all sections.

FAT COWS: Sold to a top of £1,407 for a 680kg Limousin £207.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin 680kg, £207, £1,407, 610kg £199, £1,213, Moira producer Belgian Blue 710kg, £189, £1,341, Limousin 590kg, £175, £1,032, Limousin 610kg, £152, £927, Friesian 680kg, £130 £884, Dromara producer Limousin 620kg, £210, £1,302, Belgian Blue 670kg, £181, £1,212, Charolais 610kg, £190, £1,159, Charolais 550kg, £180, £990, Charolais 530kg, £182, £964, Carryduff producer Limousin 690kg, £175, £1,207, Saintfield producer Maine Ahjou 750kg, £143, £1,072, Aberdeen Angus 690kg, £133, £917, Portaferry producer Limousin 640kg, £162, £1,036, Limousin 640kg, £133, £851, Millisle producer Aberdeen Angus 740kg, £138, £1,021, Saler 680kg, £137, £931, Downpatrick producer Holstein 710kg, £124, £880 and Ballynahinch producer Limousin 660kg, £130, £858.

BEEF BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,482 for 780kg Charolais £1,482, £190.

Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Charolais 780kg, £190, £1,482, Charolais 590kg, £203, £1,197, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus 720kg, £198, £1,425, Aberdeen Angus 690kg, £192, £1,324, Fleckvieh 790kg, £166, £1,311, Montbeliarde 800kg, £162, £1,296, Aberdeen Angus 680kg, £190, £1,292, Aberdeen Angus 670kg, £180, £1,206, Simmental 700kg, £170, £1,190 and Kircubbin producer Hereford 780kg, £157, £1,224.

Beef bull 950kg, £158, £1,501.

HEIFERS Sold to a top of £1,120 for 550kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin 550kg, £1,120, Charolais 510kg, £1,035, 520kg, £980, 520kg, £970, 500kg, £945, 410kg, £835, 440kg, £810, 350kg, £785, 440kg, £765, 340kg, £760, 340kg, £740, 360kg, £720, 390kg, £690, Simmental 320kg, £670, Charolais 270kg, £660, Charolais 260kg, £525, Kircubbin producer Limousin 510kg, £1,000, Limousin 460kg, £990, Limousin 410kg, £930, Belgian Blue 480kg, £890, Limousin 450kg, £830, Belgian Blue 390kg, £610, Downpatrick producer Limousin 280kg, £645, 280kg, £605, Dromara producer Aberdeen Angus 330kg, £590, Saintfield producer Limousin 270kg, £570, Nutts Corner producer Limousin 320kg, £540, 310kg, £520, Hereford 310kg, £460, Dromara producer Aberdeen Angus 330kg, £515, Aberdeen Angus 280kg, £455, Hillsborough producer Aberdeen Angus 300kg, £500, Hereford 280kg, £480, Charolais 260kg, £460, Crumlin producer Aberdeen Angus 330kg, £480, Downpatrick producer Montbeliarde 270kg, £450,

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,165 for 530kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin 530kg, £1,165, Charolais 480kg, £1,090, Hereford 570kg, £1,080, Charolais 520kg, £1,065 Charolais 520kg, £1,040, 510kg, £1,020, 390kg, £1,000, 420kg, £990, Limousin 440kg, £1,020, Charolais 430kg, £1,010, Charolais 390kg, £1,000, 460kg, £940, 390kg, £925, 360kg, £920, 380kg, £915, 430kg, £915, 430kg, £910, 530kg, £900, 380kg, £885, 400kg, £885, 370kg, £870, Comber producer Limousin 490kg, £1,080, 490kg, £1,015, Charolais 520kg, £1,065, Limousin 420kg, £925, Limousin 420kg, £900, Limousin 430kg, £870, Millisle producer Charolais 460kg, £1,045, Charolais 380kg, £860, Newtownards producer Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,000, 580kg, £1,000, Hereford 530kg, £965, Hereford 580kg, £955, Hereford 530kg, £925, Simmental 530kg, £910, Belgian Blue 500kg, £900, Hereford 490kg, £900, Blonde d'Aquitaine 540kg, £900, Simmental 500kg, £875, Simmental 500kg, £870, Hereford 500kg, £855 and Dromara producer Aberdeen Angus 410kg, £830.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top of £450 for Blonde d'Aquitaine bull calf and £295 for Limousin heifer calf.