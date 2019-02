Limousin sells for £1,465 at Markethill Mart

An increased entry of 720 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, February 23 continued to sell in a very strong trade in all rings.

HEIFERS

240 heifers continued to sell exceptionally well with heavy heifers selling to a top of £230 per 100 kilos for 638k Limousin at £1,465 from a Kilkeel farmer followed by £229 per 100 kilos for 544k Aberdeen Angus at £1,245.

All good quality heifers sold steadily from £190 to £225 per 100 kilos.

Top quality middleweight heifers sold from £200 to £252 per 100 kilos for a 474k Limousin at £1,195 from a Banbridge producer followed by £242 per 100 kilos for 444k Charolais at £1,075 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

An increased entry of light heifers sold in an excellent demand to a top of £249 per 100 kilos for 356k Charolais at £885 for a Poyntzpass farmer.

Heavy heifers

Kilkeel farmer 638k, £1,465, £230.00; Dungannon farmer 544k, £1,245, £229.00; Loughgall farmer 594k, £1,335, £225.00; Dungannon farmer 504k, £1,125, £223.00; Kilkeel farmer 600k, £1,335, £223.00; Dromore farmer 618k, £1,375, £223.00; Fermanagh farmer 556k, £1,215, £219.00; Newry farmer 534k, £1,155, £216.00 and Loughgall farmer 582k, £1,255, £216.00.

Middleweight heifers

Banbridge farmer 474k, £1,195, £252.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 444k, £1,075, £242.00; Tynan farmer 446k, £1,025, £230.00; Banbridge farmer 474k, £1,035, £218.00; Newry farmer 452k, £975, £216.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 456k, £975, £214.00.

Lightweight heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 356k, £885, £249.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 298k, £735, £247.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 290k, £685, £236.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 362k, £855, £236.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 324k, £765, £236.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 400k, £885, £221.00.

BULLOCKS

170 bullocks sold in a steady demand.

Good quality forward steers sold steadily from £190 to £216 per 100 kilos for 530k at £1,145 from a Benburb farmer followed by £214 per 100 kilos for 502k Limousin at £1,075 from a Jerrettspass farmer.

Top price £1,415 for a 690k Limousin at £204 from an Armagh farmer.

Good quality middleweight steers sold from £210 to £275 per 100 kilos for 376k Charolais at £1,035 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Forward bullocks

Benburb farmer 530k, £1,145, £216.00; Jerrrettspass farmer 502k, £1,075, £214.00; Jerrettspass farmer 528k, £1,115, £211.00; Jerrettspass farmer 516k, £1,085, £210.00; Jerrettspass farmer 514k, £1,065, £207.00; Armagh farmer 616k, £1,265, £205.00; Castlewellan farmer 554k, £1,135, £205.00; Castlewellan farmer 520k, £1,065, £205.00; Armagh farmer 520k, £1,065, £205.00 and Armagh farmer 692k, £1,415, £204.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 376k, £1,035, £275.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 372k, £1,005, £270.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 398k, £975, £245.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 416k, £1,035, £249.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 416k, £1,035, £249.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 458k, £1,085, £237.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 426k, £1,005, £236.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 392k, £935, £239.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 410k, £965, £235.00.

WEANLINGS

Just over 300 weanlings continued to sell at very high prices particularly good quality weanlings.

Heifer weanlings sold to a top of £346 per 100 kilos for a 260k Charolais at £900 from an Armagh farmer followed by £331 per 100 kilos for 302k Charolais at £1,000 from an Armagh farmer.

All good quality heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £283 per 100 kilos.

Light male weanlings sold from £220 to £270 per 100 kilos for 328k Limousin at £885 from a Ballygawley farmer.

Good quality strong weanlings from £200 to £238 for 410k Limousin at £975 from a Kilkeel farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Kilkeel farmer 410k, £975, £238.00; Newry farmer 426k, £980, £230.00; Ardglass farmer 410k, £940, £229.00; Dromore farmer 410k, £900, £219.00; Tassagh farmer 436k, £935, £214.00; Portadown farmer 406k, £865, £213.00; Newry farmer 402k, £855, £213.00 and Ardglasss farmer 462k, £980, £212.00.

Light male weanlings

Ballygawley farmer 328k, £885, £270.00; Ardglass farmer 348k, £900, £259.00; Dromara farmer 336k, £860, £256.00; Ballygawley farmer 308k, £780, £253.00; Downpatrick farmer 340k, £850, £250.00; Ardglass farmer 366k, £910, £249.00; Glenanne farmer 400k, £990, £248.00 and Ardglass farmer 364k, £900, £247.00.

Heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 260k, £900, £346.00; Armagh farmer 302k, £1,000, £331.00; Lisburn farmer 210k, £595, £283.00; Armagh farmer 310k, £870, £281.00; Armagh farmer 358k, £960, £268.00; Armagh farmer 286k, £790, £276.00; Armagh farmer 290k, £800, £276.00; Armagh farmer 346k, £900, £260.00 and Armagh farmer 312k, £800, £256.00.

Suckler outfits sold to £1,310 and in calf cows to £1,090.