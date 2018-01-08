Limousins sell to £1,763 for 820kg at Clogher Mart

An excellent entry of 1,166 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart for the first of the new year sales producing a very firm demand in all sections.

Highlights this week in the fatstock ring 430 lots listed with beef cows selling to £1,888 for a 930kg Limousin at £203 and selling to a top of £215 per 100kg for a 820kg Limousin totalling £1,763.

Cow heifers sold to £1,372.80 for a 660kg Limousin at £208 per 100kg fat bulls sold to £1,445.40 for a 990kg Charolais at £146 per 100kg fat steers over/age to £1,413.60 for a 760kg Aberdeen Angus at £186 and selling to a top of £189 per 100kg fat steers under/age to £1,414.40 for a 680kg Charolais at £208.

Fat heifers under/age to £1,348.20 for a 630kg Belgian Blue at £214.

In the store rings strong bullocks topped £1,540 for a 750kg Charolais (£295.30 per 100kg) and selling to a top of £238 per 100kg for a 630kg Limousin at £1,500 medium weights sold to £1,155 for a 480kg Aberdeen Angus (£240-60 per 100kg) and £1,090 for a 500kg Aberdeen Angus (£218).

Strong store heifers reached £1,355 for a 620kg Charolais (£217 per 100kg) and topped £221 per 100kg for a 480kg Charolais at £1,060.

Weanlings steers and bulls sold to £1,110 for a 410kg Limousin (£271) and £960 for a 370kg Limousin (£259).

Weanling heifers sold to £955 for a 450kg Simmental (£212) and reaching £247 per 100kg for a 350kg Belgian Blue at £865.

Dairy cows sold to £1,765 and £1,755 suckler cows and calves sold to £1,730, £1,710 and £1,700 twice.

Dropped calves bulls to £375 for a Belgian Blue.

Heifers sold to £425 for a Belgian Blue.

Reared bulls sold to £625 for a Charolais.

Reared heifers to £620 for a Limousin.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING:

Armagh producer 490kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £215. Clogher producer 820kg Limousin to £215 (£1,763) and 830kg Limousin at £201 (£1,668), Caledon producer 580kg Limousin to £211, 580kg Limousin to £207, 690kg Limousin to £205 and 590kg Charolais to £186. Cookstown producer 660kg Limousin to £208 (£1,372.80), 930kg Limousin £203 (£1,888) and 640kg Limousin at£200. Crumlin producer 590kg Limousin to £205 Newry producer 640kg Limousin at £197. Armagh producer 620kg Belgian Blue to £196 and 650kg Limousin to £190. Fivemiletown producer 640kg Limousin to £193. Greystone producer 650kg Charolais to £193. Dungannon producer 450kg Belgian Blue to £190. Clogher producer 530kg Limousin to £189. Fivemiletown producer 620kg Limousin to £186. Ballygawley producer 720kg Limousin to £186. Pomeroy producer 670kg Limousin to £184 and £640kg Limousin to £180.

Other quality lots sold from £148 to £176 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £116 to £142 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £124 to £136 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £84 to £112 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £62 to £78 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 990kg Charolais to £146. 940kg Limousin to £145. 1,030kg Charolais to £141. 1,090kg Charolais to £137. 1,100kg Aberdeen Angus to £132. 850kg Charolais to £127. 1,080kg Charolais to £124. 890kg Charolais to £120. 800kg Charolais to £119. 920kg Simmental to £116.

FAT STEERS (overage): 670kg Limousin to £189. 760kg Aberdeen Angus to £186. 760kg Limousin to £186. 740kg Limousin to £177. 690kg Simmental to £175. 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £173. 700kg Limousin to £166. 910kg Charolais to £163. 580kg Belgian Blue to £163. 520kg Ayrshire to £150. Friesians sold from £120 to £142.

FAT STEERS (underage): 680kg Charolais to £208. 590kg Charolais to £208. 570kg Charolais to £199. 670kg Charolais to £198. 490kg Limousin to £194. 580kg Charolais to £192. 620kg Simmental to £189. 770kg Hereford to £188. 500kg Fleckvieh to £182. 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £180. 490kg Limousin to £174. 540kg Simmental to £168. Friesians sold from £129 to £150 per 100kg for 720kg.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 630kg Belgian Blue to £214. 500kg Limousin to £208. 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £193. 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £188. 400kg Limousin to £187. 640kg Charolais to £184. 600kg Belgian Blue to £183. 490kg Limousin to £164. 490kg Aubrac to £161. 450kg Charolais to £160. 550kg Shorthorn dairy to £157. Friesians sold from £130 to £142 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (207): A very strong demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,540 for a 750kg Charolais (£205), £1,505 for a 740kg Limousin (£203), £1,490 for a 760kg Charolais, £1,470 for 680kg Simmental, £1,445 for a 770kg Charolais, £1,440 for a 730kg Charolais, £1,430 for a 690kg Charolais, £1,425 for a 690kg Charolais, £1,410 for a 720kg Belgian Blue, £1,375 for a 680kg Charolais, £1,365 for a 660kg Limousin, £1,340 for a 700kg Montbeliarde and £1,325 for a 680kg Limousin for J Minford, Antrim. John Lynch, Coalisland sold a 630kg Limousin to make £1,500 (£238), R McVitty, Lisnaskea 820kg Charolais to £1,485. M and B O’Hanlon, Clogher 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,475 (£234), B Ryan, Dungannon 670kg Limousin to £1,415. G Black, Ballygawley 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,410 (£220), D M Sloane, Caledon 660kg Charolais to £1,360. P Owens, Ballygawley 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,330 (£237.50) and 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,310 (£222).

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: P Owens, Ballygawley 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,155 (£240.50), A G McGovern, Fivemiletown 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,090 (£218), R E Wilson, Trillick 490kg Charolais to £1,075, 490kg Charolais to £1,030, 450kg Limousin to £1,015 (£225), 490kg Charolais to £995 and 500kg Charolais to £985. C McAnespie, Omagh 490kg Limousin to £1,055, 490kg Limousin to £1,040 and 460kg Limousin to £985. P Trainor, Coalisland 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,050. M McAnespie, Omagh 470kg Limousin to £1,030 (£219) and 470kg Limousin to £1,025. P McManus, Brookeborough 430kg Charolais to £990 (£230) and 470kg Charolais to £985. M Meegan, Eskra 450kg Limousin to £980 and 480kg Limousin to £970. A W J Shaw, Dungannon 460kg Limousin to £970 and 490kg Limousin to £965.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: S Crawford, Fermanagh 390kg Limousin to £975 (£250), I Hetherington, Omagh 340kg Limousin to £610 and 320kg Simmental to £580. A McCaffery, Clogher 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £525.

STORE HEIFERS (110): A very firm demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,355 for a 620kg Charolais (£218.50) for George Elliott, Magheraveely. Noel Tierney, Dungannon 610kg Charolais to £1,350 (£221), 620kg Charolais to £1,330 (£214.50), 580kg Charolais to £1,275 and 560kg Charolais to £1,200. W S Hall, Magheraveely 620kg Charolais to £1,335 (£215), 630kg Charolais to £1,310, 590kg Charolais to £1,305, 610kg Charolais to £1,280. M Magee, Omagh 590kg Limousin to £1,305 and 590kg Charolais to £1,300. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon 570kg Charolais to £1,190 and 550kg Charolais to £1,165. G J McKenna, Clogher 570kg Limousin to £1,175 and 520kg Charolais to £1,120 (£215), D Shortt, Clogher 540kg Charolais to £1,145. J R Shaw, Maguiresbridge 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,130. M A Flynn, Rosslea 530kg Charolais to £1,130. C F Kee, Strabane 550kg Charolais to £1,125.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: E A Black, Cookstown 500kg Charolais to £1,085 (£217), 480kg Charolais to £1,060 (£221), 470kg Charolais to £990 (£210), 460kg Charolais to £980, 480kg Charolais to £955, 490kg Charolais to £910 and 460kg Charolais to £905. P J Martin, Lisnaskea 490kg Charolais to £1,015, 460kg Charolais to £1,000 and 480kg Charolais to £975. S Elliott, Florencecourt 500kg Charolais to £995 430kg Charolais to £935, 420kg Charolais to £920. M and B O’Hanlon, Clogher 440kg Charolais to £975 and 450kg Limousin to £900. J Frizelle, Ballygawley 490kg Charolais to £915 and 490kg Charolais to £900.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: J Smith, Clogher 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £795. B McKenna, Dungannon 390kg Charolais to £720, 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £655, 350kg Charolais to £645 and 350kg Charolais to £625. L McCaughey, Ballygawley 400kg Belgian Blue to £655. D and C Little, Bellanaleck 390kg Simmental to £620. I Hetherington, Omagh 360kg British Blue to £550, 380kg Belgian Blue to £550 and 330kg Charolais to £475. M J and G Ward, Drumduff 300kg Charolais to £510.

WEANLINGS (202): A very sharp demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,110 for a 410kg Limousin (£271 per 100kg) and a 370kg Limousin sold to £960 (£259 per 100kg) for M McSorley, Ballygawley. J McQuaid, Fivemiletown sold a 400kg Charolais to £1,000 (£250) and a 370kg Charolais to £875. R E Wilson, Trillick 470kg Charolais to £970, 460kg Limousin to £960, 430kg Charolais to £915, 390kg Limousin to £880 and 410kg Charolais to £870. M McCrystal, Ballygawley 440kg Limousin to £950 and 410kg Limousin to £910. J Graham, Ederney 390kg Limousin to £945. R Pollock, Glenavy 410kg Limousin to £930, 420kg Limousin to £920, 410kg Limousin to £900 and 370kg Limousin to £865. A Green, Tempo 330kg Limousin to £905 (£274), T Conlin, Fintona 340kg Charolais to £890 (£262), P M McCallan, Omagh 390kg Limousin to £865. J and A Robinson, Portadown 380kg Limousin to £860.

WEANLING HEIFERS: P McConnell, Clogher 450kg Simmental to £955 (£212), 450kg Limousin to £890 and 350kg Belgian Blue to £865 (£247), R Birney, Ederney 440kg Limousin to £900 (£204), 330kg Limousin to £735, 360kg Limousin to £725. R Pollock, Glenavy 390kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £795. J Mairs, Aghalee 330kg Limousin to £755. D G Green and Sons, Lisburn 330kg Limousin to £740. T Conlin, Fintona 350kg Charolais to £720, 320kg Charolais to £705, 320kg Charolais to £695 and 310kg Charolais to £685. M Meegan, Eskra 340kg Limousin to £705. J Graham, Ederney 380kg Simmental to £695. Fivemiletown producer 320kg Charolais. to £695 x 2 M/S J and A Robinson, Portadown 370kg Simmental to £685, 270kg Limousin to £665 and 280kg Limousin to £665.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A very brisk demand in this section with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £1,765 and £1,755. J G McHenry and Droghal, Lurgan £1,665 for calved heifer. Noel Jackson, Dromore £1,500 and £1,300 for calved heifers. M/S S and J McGinley, Eskra £1,410 and £1,260 for calved heifers. Jim Mohan, Lisnaskea £1,400 for calved heifer. A Johnston, Clogher £1390 for calved cow. N McKenzie, Dungannon £1,210 for calved cow. Maiden heifers sold at £600 twice and £500 each for three.

BREEDING BULLS: D G Green and Sons, Lisburn £1,420 for a young pedigree registered Limousin born March 2017 (not working as yet).

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: There was a good turnout in this section with quality lots selling well with plainer lots harder to clear G Hughes, Armagh sold a second calver with bull calf to make £1,730. Roly Hadden, Dungannon sold a heifer with heifer calf to £1,710 and heifers with bull calves to £1,700 each for two, J J Callaghan, Rosslea £1,580 for second calver and heifer calf. Leo Daly, Dungannon £1,480 for 2009 cow and heifer calf. M/S R and D Hamilton, Drumquin £1,320 and £1,215 for heifers with heifer calves. W J Wiggins, Rosslea £1,100 for 2012 cow and heifer calf. Others sold from £1,035, incalf cows sold to £1,100 for third calver.

Special entry Saturday, January 13th a selection of Belgian Blue bred heifers with strong calves at foot and a selection of Hereford heifers with strong calves at foot for a Fivemiletown producer.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A good turnout in this section sold readily with bull calves (under two months) selling to £375 for a Belgian Blue to R J Hogg, Ballinamallard. A Vance, Trillick £375 and £340 for Simmentals. W H Stockdale, Clogher £335 for Belgian Blue. K Mitchell, Beragh £325 for Aberdeen Angus. R Hassard, Enniskillen £322 for Aberdeen Angus and £292 for Hereford. P Irwin, Fivemiletown £290 for Hereford. J B Edgar, Downpatrick £280 for Limousin.

HEIFERS: R J Hogg, Ballinamallard £425 for Belgian Blue. J J Callaghan, Rosslea £330 for Limousin. William Wilson, Dungannon £330 for Belgian Blue. D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £315 for Belgian Blue. B McCarney, Seskinore £300 for Hereford. T Patrick, Newtownstewart £285 and £260 for Belgian Blues. D Conwell, Donemana £270 for Belgian Blue.

REARED BULLS: L Simpson, Castlederg £625 and £465 for Charolais. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £600 and £460 for Charolais and £470 for Limousin. B McCarney, Seskinore £400 for Hereford. Clogher producer £385 for Charolais and £380 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS: N Wylie, Aughnacloy £620, £520, £500 x 2 for Limousins and £470 x 2 for Simmentals. M Rafferty, Dungannon £540 for Limousin £515 for Charolais and £345 for Shorthorn beef. C Conroy, Foremass £510 for Blonde D’Aquitaine. D Foy, Fivemiletown £440 and £400 for Herefords. S Hawkes, Dungannon £365 for Charolais and £365 for Limousin.