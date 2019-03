Lisahally Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,360 for 740kg

A firm trade on Wednesday sold to a packed ringside.

Prices as follows

BULLOCKS

Nigel Stevenson £1,360/740kg, £1,245/720kg, Margaret Gordan £1,170/610kg, Craig Stevenson £1,160/600kg, Kelly Farms £1,130/650kg, Kelly Farms £1,125/630kg, £1,125/620kg, £1,100/590kg, £1,105/580kg, £1,030/580kg, Margaret Gordan £1,055/530kg, £1,040/570kg, £995/580kg, £875/450kg, £870/510kg, £860/510kg, Kelly Farms £1,000/570kg, John Nutt £925/530kg, £830/410kg, £820/420kg, L McMurray £875/500kg and Craig Stevenson £845/490kg.

HEIFERS

L McMurray £1,180/580kg, £1,095/560kg, John Connell £1,075/520kg, L McMurray £995/580kg, £980/580kg, William Moore £975/550kg, £895/510kg, £850/540kg, £820/510kg, £805/480kg, £800/520kg, John Connell £955/480kg, £865/480kg, James O’Hagan £880/520kg, £855/420kg, John Nutt £845/450kg, L McMurray £800/480kg, Beverlodge Farms £800/640kg, John Connell £790/450kg and Robert Thompson £690/320kg, £660/310kg, £620/300kg, £600/340kg, £600/310kg, £570/320kg, £570/280kg, £520/240kg.

A steady trade on Tuesday as fat lambs sell to £99.

FAT LAMBS

D Moore £99/30kg, £97/28kg, C Moran £97/35kg, Fergus Cooke £97/32kg, Alan Hogg £96.50/25kg, J Magill £96.50/26kg, 396.50/26kg, D Moore £96.50/23kg, Pat Donaghey 396.20/24kg, C Moran £96/25kg, John Cuthbert £95/25kg, D Moore £94.80/22kg, David Devenney £93.50/28kg, Reid Clarke £93.50/23kg and Charlie McDevitt £92/24kg, £92/24kg.

FAT EWES

D Moore £97, £95, £92, Fergus Cooke £85.50, Owen McDevitt £84, Alan Hogg £82, S Cassidy £81, Owen McDevitt £80, Shane McCloskey £80, John Dodds £80 and A McLaughlin £76.

EWES & LAMBS

Ryan Brolly £190, £180, £152, £150, £145.