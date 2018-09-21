Lisahally Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,450

Cattle prices rocket in Wednesday’s sale.

An excellent turnout of stock sold to a strong trade.

Bullocks sold to £1,450 for 710kg and heifers sold to £1,130 for 510kg.

BULLOCKS

S DEVINE £1,450/710kg, Hillary Deery £1,405/660kg, Samuel Oliver £1,380/660kg, £1,380/630kg, £1,325/630kg, £1,315/600kg, £1,300/660kg, £1,280/600kg, £1,245/580kg, £1,245/600kg, £1,230/590kg, £1,225/590kg, £1,180/550kg, £1,140/530kg, John Nutt £1,370/630kg, Maurice Thompson £1,340/640kg, £1,320/610kg, £1,290/650kg, £1,280/650kg, £1,150/560kg, Gary Miller £1,325/630kg, Liam Devine £1,285/600kg, Gary Miller £1,250/600kg, £1,20/590kg, £1,230/620kg, £1,175/570kg, Michael O’Hara £1,245/710kg, £1,240/710kg, S Devine £1,245/580kg and Maurice Thompson £1,195/630kg, £1,150/560kg.

HEIFERS

John Kennedy £1,130/510kg, £1,095/500kg, £1,090/510kg, £1,040/480kg, G Christie £1,110/530kg, £1,105/500kg, £1,070/500kg, M and J McKinley £1,100/670kg, £1,075/610kg, £975/550kg, Liam McCartney £1,090/540kg, £980/540kg, £970/540kg, £940/£880/470kg, £850/450kg, John Nutt £1030/480kg, £915/450kg, Robert Wallace £1,005/520kg, G Christie £965/480kg, £950/480kg, John Kennedy £960/470kg, £895/490kg, Graeme Cowan £935/480kg, £865/400kg, £850/430kg, £840/450kg, M and J McKinley £890/520kg.

Fat lambs sell to £95 on Tuesday.

Another packed yard of stock.

Prices as follows:

FAT LAMBS

Jason McClelland £95/32kg, M and C Duffy £89.50/32kg, John Logue £86/26kg, Reid Clarke £86/25kg, F Gormley £85.50/25kg, Gerard McIvor £85/26kg, S Martin £85/25kg, £84.20/25kg, Robert Quigley £84.20/23kg, R Reilly £84.20/24kg, A Lynch £84/24kg, John Watson £83.80/22kg, William Allen £82.80/24kg,John Gilfillan £82.50/25kg, Declan McGuiness £82.20/24kg, S Devine £81.80/24kg, David Walsh £81.50/24kg, J J Dalton £81/24kg, David Crockett £80.80/23kg, Alwyn Fleming £80.50/23kg, Kenneth Johnston £80/24kg, Olsen Allen £80/23kg, John Dodds £80/24kg, S Johnston £80/24kg, Robert Rutledge £80/22kg, Michael McAneney £80/23kg and Scott Cunningham £80/22kg.

STORE LAMBS

Kelly Farms £79, S Moore £79, £77, D Kelly 77.80, J Carten £77, Alan Hogg £77, Daniel O’Neill £76, William Duncan £76, Gerard Doherty £75 and Arnold Riley £74.50.

BREEDING HOGGETS

Tynan Roulston £134, £132, £131, £128, £128,£120, John M Connell £132, Robert Houston £130, £122, John Gault £122, £112 and Robert Tinney £118, £118, £112.

FAT EWES

W and D Devine £90, Robert Rutledge £85, John Logue £85, William Irwin and Son £5, Wilfred Purcell £84, James Proctor £84, John Gilfillan £84, J Proctor £82, Robert Rutledge £81, David Smyth £80, J Carton £80, W Devine £78 and Stuart Caskie £75.