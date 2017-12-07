Lisahally Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,900 for 760kg

Excellent quality cattle on display on Wednesday at the Christmas fat stock sale sold to top prices.

Bullocks sold to £1,900 for 760kg and heifers sold to £1,850 for 660kg.

BULLOCKS

Charles McDevitte £1,900/760kg, £1,606/730kg, A Ferguson £1,589/700kg, Martin Gallagher £1,544.40/660kg, Brendan and Ryan Gormley £1,435.20/690kg, Doris Robb £1,398.30/590kg, Nigel Stevenson £1,395/620kg, Daniel Wade £1,275/630kg, £1,235/620kg, £1,195/620kg, £1,195/640kg, £1,175/610kg, £1,165/620kg, James O’Kane £1,110/370kg, D Montgomerery £900/370kg, C Devine £840/350kg, W R Hamilton £770/410kg, £640/320kg, £605/90kg, £560/240kg, £555/250kg and Samuel Miller £610/280kg.

HEIFERS

D Aiken £1,850/660kg, £1,820/680kg, £1,600/700kg, Nigel Stevenson £1,590/750kg, S Rankin £1,551/660kg, Michael Healey £1,548.80/640kg, Eugene Maguire £1,537.60/620kg, £1,529.60/640kg, C Cooke £1,504/640kg, Adrian McKelvey £1,500.40/620kg, Derek McCrea £1,499.40/630kg, D Aiken £1,457.30/590kg, C Cooke £1,362/600kg, £1,303.90/590kg, Stuart Erskine £1,272/530kg, Fred Smyth £1,250/630kg, £1,120/520kg, £1,095/530kg, £1,045/510kg, J Duffy £1,161/540kg, £1,014.90/510kg, Adrian McKelvey £1,005/490kg, William Smyth £930/510kg, S Erskine £1002.80/460kg, £979.80/460kg, John Kelly £875/470kg, £840/440kg, William Smyth £815/490kg, John Kelly £785/410kg and £765/410kg.

Prices remain firm this week again with fat lambs selling to £92/25kg.

FAT LAMBS

Reid Clarke £92/25kg, S McCloskey £91/27kg, Martin Doherty £91/29kg,Stephen McCay £91/25kg, C Moore £91/26kg, £90/25kg, John McWilliams £90/23kg, Reid Clarke £90/27kg, R Hancock £88.50/25kg, Robert Blackburn £88/24kg, Alaster Buchanan £87.50/25kg, Derek McCrea £87/24kg, Brian Johnston £86/23kg, Paul Faulkner £84.50/23kg, J and L Kealey £82/23kg, £81.50/22kg, Norman McFarland £76.50/22kg, S Devine £76/21kg and C Moore £76, £75.

STORE LAMBS

S Murray £69, W and D Devine £68,£66, Reginald Hamilton £66.50, S Hall £66, £65, W Kennedy £61, M and J McKinley £59 and William Orr £50.50.

FAT EWES

D avid Smith £100, Richard Fulton £85, £79, Adrian McLaughlin £78, Alaistair Glenn £71, Patrick McNicholl £70, Martin Doherty £67, A McLaughlin £64 and S Devine £57.