Lisahally Mart: Fat lambs sell to £123 for 22kg

More top prices on Tueday with fat lambs selling to £123/22kg, store lambs £90, fat ewes to £145 and ewes and lambs to £182.

FAT LAMBS: Patrick McNicholl £123/22kg, Eamon McCloskey £120/25kg, William Douglas £120/27kg, Martin Doherty £119.50/25kg, S Kelly £118.50/32kg, Brian O’Neill £117/25kg,G Begley £115.50/26kg, A Devine £113/22kg, D Lynch £112.50/23kg, £112.50/24kg, Aidan McLaughlin £112/29kg, Norman McFarland £110/22kg, £108/22kg, Michael O’Hara £109.50/22kg, D Scott £108/23kg, R Rutledge £103/22kg, S Galbraith £107/21kg, Owen McDevitte £106/25kg, F ONeill £105/19kg, C Feeney £100/22kg,

STORE LAMBS: Scott Cunningham £90, D Christy £87, Craig Hamilton £85, £81, Norman McFarland £80, £75, C Hamilton £67.

FAT EWES: Sean McEldowney £145, £115, Terence McCracken £130, £110, James McClelland £110, A McLaughlin £110, John Smyth £110, £95, Harry McGilligan £106, William Duncan £100, John Dodds £100, Aidan McLaughlin £100, Kieran McConway £100,A McLaughlin £100, Amanda Scott £90, Mervyn Boyle £90, Linda Gourley £90, Harry McGilligan £90, Barclay Todd £90, John McClelland £88, Columba Feeney £87, Russell Millen £87, Aidan McLaughlin £85, S Galbraith £85, Martin Doherty £80.

EWES and LAMBS: John McGonigle £182, £140, Adrian O’Kane £180,£164, S Porter £180, £165, £128, Rodney Hutchinson £130, £130, £130, £128,