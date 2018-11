Lisahally Mart: Prices remain firm for cattle

A good entry of stock.

Prices remained firm.

BULLOCKS

Samuel Young £975/550kg, James Todd £950/500kg, A Clarke £940/470kg, £920/420kg, Sean McSwiggan £885/490kg, Herbert Dixon £850/430kg, £820/440kg, J Lynch £835/490kg, £825/570kg, Samuel Young £815/430kg, £790/520kg, G Christie £810/410kg, S Lynch £770/430kg, £750/390kg, £705/315kg, John Patton £750/520kg, A Kelly £750/380kg, £40/370kg and Samuel Young £700/480kg.

HEIFERS

W Baxter £1050/570kg, £1010/550kg, S Donnell £910/480kg, £895/480kg, £885/430kg, £885/490kg, £885/490kg, James Todd £890/470kg, William Smyth £885/510kg, G Christie £875/430kg, W Baxter £870/480kg, £860/390KG, £825/450kg, S Donnell £870/470kg, £830/410kg, Beaverlodge Farms £845/580kg, William Smyth £825/530kg, £820/520kg, £790/470kg, G Christie £820/400kg, £795/460kg, £780/430kg, £750/420kg, Beaverlodge Farms £790/530kg, Herbert Dixon £775/490kg, W Baxter £770/390kg, £780/350kg, £740/390kg, £720/400kg, £710/390kg and A Clarke £700/350kg.

FAT COWS

Mervyn Towney £1068.60/780kg, £1026/760kg, Hilary Deery £988/760kg, Hazel McFaul £892.50/750kg, Mervyn Towney £812.50/650kg, Hilary Deery £772.80/690kg and Alan McMurray £703.50/670kg.

Keen demand for lambs on Tuesday selling up to £89.

Store lambs £73 and fat ewes £93.

FAT LAMBS

John McWilliams £89/25kg, William Mitchell £87/26kg, F Gormley £86.80/28kg, Alan McMurray £86.50/27kg, J Dalton £85.50/25kg, John Logue £85.50/27kg, John McDevitt £85.80/28kg, Alwyn Fleming £85/25kg, John Cuthbert £85/27kg, £81/25kg, Seamus McCloskey £85/25kg, S Devine £84.80/24kg,Charles McDevitt £84.80/28kg, Michael Deery £84/24kg,Patrick O'Connor £84/24kg, Kieran Quigg £84.20/25kg, Andrew Olphert £83.50 and Norman McFarland £83/24kg.

STORE LAMBS

G Christie £73, £72.80, £70, £67.20,Bryan Jackson £72.80, S Kelly £72, £70, £68, £62,L Reid £72,Conor McCullagh £71.80, £69, £59, £57, Nesbitt Brothers £69, J Morrison £67 and T Moore £65, £63, £50.

FAT EWES

Nesbitt Brothers £93, Reid Brothers £93, £92, £91.50, A Walsh £88, £84, Hugh O'Kane £86, S Proctor £82, £79 and J Jeffers £79, £64.