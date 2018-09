Lisahally Mart: Strong trade sees calves sell to £910

A strong trade on Saturday (September 22nd) with calves selling to £910.

MALE CALVES

John and S Middleton £910/430kg, Lee McElhinney £825/390kg, Adam Dunlop £815/360kg, £745/420kg, Mervyn Scott £810/360kg, Lee McElhinney £745/380kg, Robert McClelland £725/300kg, Alan Thompson £620/270kg, £600/300kg, £500/230kg, £420/220kg, £340/190kg, Violet McClelland £610/290kg, Mervyn Scott £560/270kg, Lee McElhinney £550/270kg and James Neely £500/230kg.

FEMALE CALVES

John and S Middleton £830/380kg, Lee McElhinney £765/380kg, Adam Dunlop £750/310kg, Lweis O’Hara £740/350kg, £695/340kg, £680/330kg, £645/390kg, £630/320kg, £625/320kg, Lee McElhinney £680/330kg, £660/370kg, £590/270kg, £590/270kg, Alan Thompson £645/320kg and Violet McClelland £625/280kg.

A steady trade throughout on Tuesday.

Prices as follows

FAT LAMBS

Edward Quigley £83.80/27kg, Lee McElhinney £83/28kg, Mart Devine £83/31kg, Reid Clarke £82.80/27kg, Derek McCrea £82.20/24kg, William Morrell £82/26kg, Wilbert McLenaghan £81.80/25kg, Brian Johnston £81.80/25kg, Hugh O’Connor £81/27kg, Samuel Miller £80.80/26kg, Patrick McNicholl £80.20/24kg, Patrick O’Connor £80.20/24kg, Alwyn Fleming £80/24kg, Gilliam McDaid £80/25kg, Hugh O’Connor £80/24kg, Robert Blackburn £80/25kg, Gillian McDaid £80/25kg, Scott Dunlop £80/23kg, Samuel McBeth £79.80/23kg, Derek McCrea £79.50/22kg, S Devine £78.80/24kg, S and D Smyth £78.80/23kg, Mervyn Whiteside £78.50/25kg, David Smyth £78.20/23kg and Vincent McAteer £76.80/23kg.

STORE LAMBS

Seamus Gormley £69, Daniel O’Neill £6620, Scott Cunningham £65.20, S and D Whiteside £63.50, Craig Hamilton £60, C Moore £59.80, £59.60, Robert Lowry £58 and S Lynch £57.

FAT EWES

Patrick Lagan £80, Kathleen Miller £80, Howard Lynn £80, Mark and Lynn Rosborough £80, Patrick McNicholl £77, W Moore £77, Gerard Lynch £76, Bellarena Estate £76, S Devine £75 and Patrick Lagan £75.

BREEDING EWES

John M Connell £145, £140, £134, £134, £124, £122, Clive Connell £122, £122, £120, £120 and Seamus Gormley £116.

An exceptional entry of stock on Wednesday sold to a strong trade.

Bullocks sold to £1,485 for 770kg, heifers sold to £300 for 690kg and fat cows sold to £1,400 for 690kg.

BULLOCKS

Donald Sayers £1,485/770kg, £1,470/730kg, £1,465/690kg, £1,460/710kg, £1,425/710kg, £1,375/700kg, £1,340/660kg, Donald Sayers £1,330/650kg, Joseph Cunningham £1,245/590kg, David Hunter £1,225/600kg, £1,175/580kg, Samuel Eaton £1,225/570kg, £1,145/590kg, £1,130/580kg, M and S Buchanan £1,145/560kg, Owen McDevitt £1,120/550kg, £1,095/550kg, £1,095/600kg, William Brush £1,055/570kg, David Smyth £1,050/510kg, Robert Wallace £1,040/510kg, Samuel Eaton £1,035/510kg, Martin Gormley £1,015/500kg, Owen McDevitte £1,015/510kg and William Brush £980/540kg.

HEIFERS

Donald Sayers £1,300/690kg, £1,220/600kg, John Halcrow £1,185/540kg, Joseph Cunningham £1,140/520kg, Hamilton Sayers £1,100/560kg, £1,065/550kg, £1,060/530kg, £1,035/520kg, £1,010/520kg, John Halcrow £1,090/510kg, William Neely £1,040/550kg, G Christie £1,030/520kg, £1,020/490kg, £1,005/520kg, Joseph Cunningham £1,005/540kg, Michael O’Connor £1,000/470kg, Terence Brogan £990/490kg, G Christie £990/500kg, Joseph Cunningham £965/530kg, £955/500kg, £950/40kg, £930/480kg, £930/480kg, £925/500kg, G Christie £955/490kg, £925/470kg, Mervyn McCombe £945/490kg, Michael O’Connor £930/480kg, £920/440kg, £90/450kg, Hamilton Sayers £920/490kg, Andrew Stewart £920/450kg, £915/430kg, G Christie £915/460kg and J Cunningham £905/480kg.

FAT COWS

Davd McMurray £1,400/690kg, £1,200/640kg, £1,200/670kg, Dermott McLaughlin £1,387.20/1,020kg, Glenn Kilkey £1,204/560kg, £1,057.90/710kg, £964.80/720kg, D McMurray £883.20/640kg, £781/710kg and Dermott McLaughlin £869.40/690kg.