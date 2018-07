Lisnaskea Mart: Blonde d’Aquitaine sells for £1,000

A smaller entry this week sold easily to a very strong demand with steers selling to £970 for a 450kg Charolais (£215).

Weanling steers and bulls selling to £905 for a 360kg Charolais (£251) and reaching £286 per 100kg for a 280kg Charolais at £800.

Store heifers sold to £1,030 for a 500kg Charolais (£206) and a 520kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,000 (£192).

Weanling heifers sold to £665 for a 330kg Charolais (£201) and selling to £258 per 100kg for a 240kg Charolais at £620.

Leading prices for all stock as follows:

Steers and bulls - Lisnaskea producer 450kg Charolais to £970 (£215), Newtownbutler producer 360kg Charolais to £905 (£251), 330kg Charolais to £880 (£266) and 320kg Charolais to £785 (£245), Lisnaskea producer 390kg Charolais to £855 (£219), Lisnaskea producer 280kg Charolais to £800 (£286) and 290kg Charolais to £790 (£272), Newtownbutler producer 280kg Charolais to £800 (£286), 330kg Limousin to £740, 280kg Limousin to £600, 280kg Charolais to £600 and 260kg Limousin to £555. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Simmental to £800 (£228), Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais to £785 (£261), Lisnaskea producer 300kg Charolais to £780 (£260)

STORE & WEANLING HEIFERS: Brookeborough producer 500kg Charolais to £1,030 (£206), 440kg Limousin to £880 and 410kg Limousin to £810. Derrylin producer 520kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,000 (£192), Derrylin producer 460kg Charolais to £880 and 400kg Charolais to £750. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Charolais to £665, 290kg Charolais to £635, 300kg Charolais to £600 twice and 250kg Charolais to £550. Lisnaskea producer 240kg Charolais to £620 (£258), Lisnaskea producer 320kg Limousin to £620. Newtownbutler producer 240kg Limousin to £580 (£241).

Cows and calves sold to £980 for an Aberdeen Angus cow and Charolais heifer calf for a Lisbellaw producer.

Please note there is no sale on Tuesday, July 10th. Sales commence on Tuesday, July 17th.