Lisnaskea Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,030

A smaller entry at Lisnaskea on Tuesday, September 4th, sold to a brisk demand with many more lots required to supply a growing demand.

This week store bullocks sold to £1,030 for a 490kg Limousin (£210) med weights sold to £900 for a 420kg Limousin (£214) with weanling steers and bulls selling to £261.50 per 100kg for a 260kg Limousin at £680. Store heifers sold to £980 for a 490kg Aberdeen Angus (£204). Med weights sold to £795 for a 340kg Charolais (£234) with weanling heifers selling to £231 per 100kg for a 290kg Limousin at £660. Heifers with heifer calves sold to £1,040.

Store and weanling steers and bulls: Lisnaskea producer 490kg Limousin to £1,030 (£210) and 380kg Hereford to £545. Newtownbutler producer 440kg Limousin to £910. Newtownbutler producer 470kg Limousin to £900, 420kg Limousin to £900, (£214) and 420kg Limousin to £890, (£212). Rosslea producer 260kg Limousin to £680 (£261.50) and 280kg Limousin to £570.

Store and weanling heifers: Omagh producer 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £980 (£204) 520kg Charolais to £925 and 270kg Charolais to £550. Newtownbutler producer 440kg Limousin to £840, 390kg Limousin to £790, and 390kg Belgian Blue to £800 (£205). Corranny producer 440kg Charolais to £820 and 390kg Charolais to £800 (£205). Rosslea producer 340kg Charolais to £795 (£234). Maguiresbridge producer 340kg Limousin to £785 (£231) and 290kg Limousin to £660 (£227). Newtownbutler producer 390kg Limousin to £775 and 460kg Limousin to £700. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Limousin to £700, 350kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £690 and 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £670.

Cows and calves: Rosslea producer £1,040 for heifer with heifer calf at foot.