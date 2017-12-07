Lisnaskea Mart: Cattle sell readily to a brisk demand

A good entry of cattle this week at Lisnaskea sold readily to a brisk demand with lots more stock required to meet a strong demand.

SAMPLE PRICES:

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Lisbellaw producer 370kg Charolais to £850, 320kg Limousin to £770, 320kg Limousin to £760, 340kg Hereford to £650 and 340kg Hereford to £620. Belturbet producer 390kg Limousin to £850, 400kg Limousin to £700, 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £670, 310kg Limouisn to £620 and 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £500. Lisnaskea producer 430kg Limousin to £845, 370kg Limousin to £830, 370kg Limousin to £800, 350kg Limousin to £760, 330kg Limousin to £710, 340kg Limousin to £700 and 300kg Limousin to £580. Lisnaskea producer 420kg Charolais to £735, 300kg Charolais to £665, 330kg Charolais to £610, 260kg Charolais to £605 and 230kg Charolais to £565. Lisbellaw producer 290kg Charolais to £690, 260kg Limousin to £600, 210kg Limousin to £520 and 240kg Limousin to £455. Tempo producer 300kg Charolais to £655, 320kg Charolais to £600 and 230kg Charolais to £460. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Simmental to £680 and 280kg Charolais to £670. Derrylin producer 260kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £610. Aghalane producer 260kg Limousin to £590. Derrylin producer 300kg Limousin to £590. Derrylin producer 200kg Charolais to £580, 190kg Charolais to £550 and 210kg Charolais to £500. Magheraveely producer 250kg Limousin to £540 and 230kg Charolais to £540. Maguiresbridge producer 280kg Charolais to £500 and 260kg Charolais to £490.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Derrylin prducer 350kg Limousin to £700. Tempo producer 310kg Simmental to £580, 290kg Charolais to £550 and 280kg Charolais to £530. Magheraveely producer 290kg Charolais to £590, 240kg Charolais to £460, 230kg Charolais to £460 and 230kg Charolais to £420. Cornafanogue producer 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £540 and 250kg Aberdeen Angus to £400. Derrylin producer 250kg Limousin to £490.

STORE HEIFERS: Lisnaskea producer 460kg Charolais to £890.