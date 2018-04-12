Lisnaskea Mart: Cow with heifer calf sell for £1,100

There was a good turnout of cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Sales this week with a very keen demand reported for all sorts.

STORE BULLOCKS: Sold to £1,070 for a 530kg Aberdeen Angus for a Lisnaskea producer. Fintona producer 520kg Charolais to £1,065 and 520kg Charolais to £1,010. Irvinestown producer 430kg Limousin to £910, 400kg Limousin to £850 and 300kg Limousin to £815. Derrylin producer 450kg Limousin to £855 and 400kg Limousin to £850.

COWS & CALVES: Aghalane producer £1,100 for cow with heifer calf.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Springfield producer 380kg Limousin to £910, 340kg Charolais to £840 and 320kg Limousin to £750. Fintona producer 390kg Charolais to £875, 370kg Charolais to £795, 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £710, 270kg Charolais to £700 and 340kg Hereford to £685. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Limousin to £840, 340kg Charolais to £745, 330kg Charolais to £745 and 340kg Simmental to £705. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Charolais to £775, 420kg Charolais to £720 and 340kg Charolais to £680. Derrylin producer 340kg Limousin to £775 and 290kg Limousin to £680. Rosslea producer 350kg Charolais to £770, 270kg Charolais to £725, 250kg Charolais to £715. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Charolais to £765. Derrylin producer 400kg Simmental to £700, 260kg Simmental to £610 and 240kg Simmental to £585. Belcoo producer 320kg Charolais to £695, 270kg Charolais to £680 and 270kg Charolais to £640. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Charolais to £680, 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £630, 220kg Charolais to £620, 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £615 and 230kg Charolais to £595. Belcoo producer 300kg Charolais to £665. Derrylin producer 240kg Charolais to £665. Garrison producer 260kg Charolais to £635, 250kg Charolais to £600 and 200kg Charolais to £480. Lisbellaw producer 200kg Charolais to £565.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Derrylin producer 400kg Charolais to £845, 290kg Charolais to £710, 270kg Charolais to £700 and 260kg Charolais to £570. Fivemiletown producer 290kg Charolais to £840, 290kg Charolais to £680, 300kg Charolais to £670 and 360kg Charolais to £615. Springfield producer 340kg Charolais to £795 and 350kg Charolais to £785. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Charolais to £780. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Limousin to £765, 280kg Charolais to £700, 300kg Simmental to £655, 260kg Limousin to £650 and 250kg Limousin to £575. Enniskillen producer 310kg Charolais to £750 and 370kg Charolais to £740. Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais to £765, 360kg Charolais to £685 and 320kg Charolais to £640. Irvinestown producer 350kg Limousin to £750 and 310kg Limousin to £685. Garrison producer 350kg Limousin to £755, 270kg Limousin to £600, 300kg Hereford to £570 and 260kg Limousin to £530. Belcoo producer 300kg Shorthorn to £700, 340kg Shorthorn to £680, 300kg Shorthorn to £675, 330kg Shorthorn to £595. Rosslea producer 360kg Charolais to £725, 280kg Charolais to £625 and 270kg Charolais to £615. Roscor producer 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. Rosslea producer 300kg Charolais to £660. Derrylin producer 300kg Charolais to £660 x 2 and 290kg Charolais to £640. Lisbellaw producer 230kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £630. Garrison producer 190kg Charolais to £500.

More stock required to supply a strong demand for all sorts.