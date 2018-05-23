Lisnaskea Mart: Cows and calves sell to £1,220

Another good entry at Lisnaskea Sales this week sold easily to a brisk demand for all sorts with many more required to supply a growing demand.

HIGHLIGHTS: Store bullocks to £1,080 (£196) and selling to a top of £240 per 100kg, store heifers to £1,030 (£214) reaching £209 per 100kg, cows and calves to £1,220 for second calver and heifer calf.

Weanling steers and bulls to £945 for a 410kg Limousin (£230) selling to a top of £285 per 100kg for a 200kg Charolais at £570.

Weanling heifers to £855 for a 440kg Limousin £194 selling to a top of £258 per 100kg for a 310kg Limousin to £800.

LEADING PRICES: Store bullocks - Magheraveely producer 550kg Charolais to £1,080 (£196), Newtownbutler producer 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £960 (£240), 390kg Limousin to £935 (£240), 400kg Limousin to £895, 390kg Limousin to £885, 390kg Limousin to £855, 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £850, and 400kg Shorthorn to £720.

STORE HEIFERS: Maguiresbridge producer 480kg Limousin to £1,030 (£214), 420kg Limousin to £880 and 460kg Limousin to £800. Newtownbutler producer 450kg Charolais to £925. Derrylin producer 360kg Charolais to £700. Dungannon producer 310kg Limousin to £615 and 340kg Limousin to £600.

COWS & CALVES: Fintona producer second calver and heifer calf to £1,220. Cooneen producer third calver and bull calf to £1,110 and 2010 cow and heifer calf to £1,000. Tamlaght producer sold incalf heifers to £1,110, £1,000 and £910.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Lisnaskea producer 410kg Limousin to £945 (£230) and 350kg Limousin to £850 (£243), Newtownbutler producer 330kg Charolais to £880 (£266), 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £575 and 330kg Limousin to £570. Magheraveely producer 340kg Simmental to £875. Newtownbutler producer 380kg Limousin to £850. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Limousin to £830, 250kg Limousin to £705 (£282) 280kg Limousin to £700, 230kg Limousin to £645 (£280), 280kg Limousin to £645 and 230kg Limousin to £625 (£272), Lisnaskea producer 400kg Charolais to £785. Magheraveely producer 420kg Hereford to £770. Magheraveely producer 300kg Charolais to £760 (£253), Rosslea producer 270kg Charolais to £745 (£276) 300kg Simmental to £640 and 210kg Charolais to £580 (£276), Maguiresbridge producer 360kg Simmental to £650 and 230kg Belgian Blue to £595 (£258), Lisbellaw producer 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £615 x 2 and 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £615 x 3, Lisnaskea producer 200kg Charolais to £570 (£285), Newtownbutler producer 340kg Hereford to £550 and 280kg Hereford to £500. Brookeborough producer 440kg Friesian to £550.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Lisnaskea producer 440kg Limousin to £855 (£194) Magheraveely producer 400kg Charolais to £845 (£211), Magheraveely producer 310kg Limousin to £800 (£258), Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais to £790, 410kg Charolais to £780, 380kg Limousin to £760, 350kg Charolais to £745, 360kg Charolais to £715 and 390kg Charolais to £705. Newtownbutler producer 390kg Limousin to £775, 380kg Limousin to £770, 340kg Charolais to £700, 330kg Charolais to £685, 330kg Charolais to £660, 340kg Charolais to £645 and 310kg Simmental to £635. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Charolais to £715, 340kg Limousin to £685, 280kg Charolais to £610, 310kg Limousin to £590, 290kg Limousin to £535 and 260kg Charolais to £515. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Limousin to £670 and 340kg Limousin to £630. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Charolais to £600, 260kg Limousin to £595, 290kg Charolais to £590 and 260kg Charolais to £500. Brookeborough producer 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £600 x 3 and 320kg Belgian Blues to £540 x 2.