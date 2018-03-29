Lisnaskea Mart: Cows and calves sell to £1,450

Another good turnout of 200 stores and weanlings on offer at Lisnaskea Sales this week sold to a good steady demand for all sorts and many more required to supply a growing demand.

LEADING PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

COWS & CALVES

Florencecourt producer £1,450 and Bellanaleck producer £1,200.

STORE BULLOCKS

Newtownbutler producer 500kg Limousin to £1,025 (£205), 490kg Limousin to £985 and 430kg Limousin to £950 (£221), Aghalane producer 460kg Hereford to £1,015 (£220), 460kg Hereford to £990, 460kg Hereford to £905, 460kg Hereforf to £900, 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £890 and 420kg Hereford to £775. Lisnaskea producer 450kg Charolais to £850.

STORE HEIFERS

Brookeborough producer 500kg Limousin to £1,115 (£223), 460kg Charolais to £1,025 (£223), 480kg Charolais to £1,010, 440kg Limousin to £985 (£224) and 440kg Limousin to £975 (£221), Lisnaskea producer 490kg Charolais to £1,065 (£217) and 400kg Charolais to £770. Derrylin producer 470kg Limousin to £935 and 440kg Charolais to £780. Trillick producer 440kg Charolais to £850 and 450kg Charolais to £800.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Newtownbutler producer 500kg Limousin to £1,090 (£218), 440kg Charolais to £1,005 (£228) and 420kg Charolais to £960 (£228), Lisnaskea producer 430kg Charolais to £945, 390kg Charolais to £865 and 340kg Charolais to £830 (£244), Lisnaskea producer 450kg Limousin to £920. Fivemiletown producer 350kg Limousin to £905 (£258), 410kg Charolais to £865, 350kg Limousin to £830 x 2 and 360kg Limousin to £720. Derrygonnelly producer 410kg Charolais to £890, 370kg Charolais to £855, 420kg Charolais to £825, 330kg Charolais to £790. Fivemiletown producer 350kg Charolais to £880 (£251), 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £755, 290kg Charolais to £750 x 2, Magheraveely producer 360kg Charolais to £870 and 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £675. Brookeborough producer 450kg Limousin to £870, 380kg Simmental to £795 and 320kg Charolais to £775. Garrison producer 350kg Charolais to £860, 300kg Limousin to £775 and 320kg Charolais to £750. Belleek producer 310kg Charolais to £830 and 340kg Limousin to £750. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Limousin to £805. Knockaraven producer 300kg Charolais to £800 and 310kg Limousin to £745. Lisbellaw producer 290kg Charolais to £790. Magheraveely producer 310kg Limousin to £770, 300kg Limousin to £750 and 280kg Charolais to £645. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £765. Leggs producer 300kg Charolais to £750. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Limousin to £745 and 260kg Limousin to £685. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £700 and 260kg Charolais to £650. Lisbellaw producer 300kg Charolais to £685 and 240kg Charolais to £655 (£273), Lisnaskea producer 270kg Limousin to £670, 280kg Limousin to £650, 210kg Limousin to £600 (£286) and 210kg Limousin to £575. Newtownbutler producer 250kg Limousin to £550.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Garrison producer 360kg Charolais to £870 (£241), 380kg Simmental to £785 and 290kg Limousin to £700. Lisnaskea producer 400kg Charolais to £865. Newtownbutler producer 400kg Charolais to £805 and 400kg Charolais to £750. Aghalane producer 300kg Limousin to £785, 290kg Limousin to £650 and 230kg Limousin to £535. Newtownbutler producer 380kg Limousin to £750. Fivemiletown producer 330kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £735, 340kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £735, 270kg Charolais to £660, 360kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £655, 330kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £650, 300kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £610 and 270kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £550. Newtownbutler producer 290kg Limousin to £735, 250kg Limousin to £570, 240kg Limousin to £560 and 220kg Limousin to £545. Lisbellaw producer 330kg Charolais to £730. Garrison producer 290kg Charolais to £695 and 260kg Charolais to £600. Belcoo producer 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £650 and 320kg Limousin to £620. Knockaraven producer 300kg Charolais to £645. Lisbellaw producer 270kg Charolais to £635. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £640. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Charolais to £640 and 320kg Charolais to £640. Leggs producer 290kg Charolais to £630. Lisnaskea producer 280kg Charolais to £610. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Limousin to £605 and 250kg Limousin to £555. Fivemiletown producer 240kg Limousin to £55, 240kg Limousin to £545 and 210kg Hereford to £505.