Lisnaskea Mart: Incalf heifers sell to £1,200

Another good selection of cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday, March 12 sold to a brisk demand for all sorts.

This week incalf heifers sold to £1,200, store bullocks sold to £1,000, store heifers sold to £955, weanling males sold to £900 for a 400kg Charolais (£225) and selling to a top of £270 per 100kg for a 320kg Charolais to £865.

Weanling heifers sold to £845 twice for 370kg Charolais (£228) and selling to a top of £265 per 100kg for a 260kg Charolais to £690.

Leading prices as follows:

STORE BULLOCKS

Newtownbutler producer 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,000, 530kg Charolais to £990, 550kg Charolais to £965, 4480kg Aberdeen Angus to £905, 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £905, 490kg Charolais to £900, 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £880, 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £830, and 460kg Charolais to £825. Lisnaskea producer 470kg Limousin to £860.

STORE HEIFERS

Newtownbutler producer 510kg Limousin to £955, 480kg Limousin to £910 and 470kg Limousin to £850. Lisnaskea producer 410kg Limousin to £790.

INCALF HEIFERS

Rosslea producer £1200

WEANLING MALES

Lisnaskea producer 400kg Charolais to £900 (£225), 320kg Charolais to £865 (£270), 320kg Charolais to £835 (£261) and 290kg Charolais to £725 (£250), Lisnaskea producer 420kg Charolais to £820, 310kg Charolais to £780 (£251), 370kg Charolais to £720 and 320kg Limousin to £650. Rosslea producer 410kg Limousin to £820, 300kg Limousin to £765 (£255) and 290kg Charolais to £705. Derrylin producer 330kg Charolais to £800 (£242), Derrylin producer 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £760, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £750 and 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £570. Fivemiletown producer 310kg Limousin to £740 (£239), Newtownbutler producer 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £730 and 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £695. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Belgian Blue to £675 and 400kg Belgian Blue to £670. Letterbreen producer 350kg Shorthorn to £615. Brookeborough producer 250kg Charolais to £605 (£242), 190kg Limousin to £500 (£253) and 190kg Charolais to £480.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Maguiresbridge producer 370kg Charolais to £845 (£228) and 320kg Charolais to £640. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Charolais to £845, (£228), 360kg Charolais to £770, 300kg Charolais to £695 and 290kg Charolais to £670. Rosslea producer 350kg Limousin to £800, 350kg Limousin to £730, 310kg Limousin to £700 and 330kg Charolais to £625. Rosslea producer 360kg Limousin to £780, 340kg Limousin to £725 and 310kg Limousin to £690. Florencecourt producer 340kg Charolais to £765, 320kg Charolais to £755 (£236), 340kg Charolais to £745 and 360kg Charolais to £690. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Charolais to £765. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Charolais to £750 and 310kg Charolais to £720. Derrylin producer 350kg Charolais to £750, 330kg Charolais to £715, 360kg Charolais to £700 and 350kg Charolais to £655. Lisbellaw producer 300kg Charolais to £730 (£243), 290kg Charolais to £700, 270kg Charolais to £690, 260kg Charolais to £690 (£265), 260kg Charolais to £665, 290kg Charolais to £650, 280kg Charolais to £640, 270kg Charolais to £640, 260kg Charolais to £620 and 360kg Limousin to £605. Fivemiletown producer 290kg Limousin to £700. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Limousin to £660, 310kg Limousin to £640, 300kg Limousin to £630 and 300kg Limousin to £575. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Limousin to £660, 380kg Limousin to £600, 370kg Limousin to £585, 310kg Limousin to £585 and 330kg Limousin to £560. Brookeborough producer 310kg Charolais to £640, 290kg Charolais to £620, 280kg Charolais to £610, 290kg Charolais to £590 and 220kg Charolais to £500. Kesh producer 270kg Charolais to £610, 230kg Limousin to £575 (£250) and 210kg Limousin to £535 (£255), Letterbreen producer 350kg Shorthorn to £600 and 290kg Shorthorn to £550. Garrison producer 220kg Limousins to £550 x 2 and 180kg Limousin to £460. Derrylin producer 250kg Limousin to £500.