Lisnaskea Mart: Incalf heifers sell to £1,310

Another large entry of cattle on offer this week again at Lisnaskea Sales Tuesday, February 26 with a lot of quality stock selling to premium prices.

This week store bullocks sold to £1,100 for a 570kg £965 for a 470kg Charolais (£205).

Incalf heifers sold to £1,310.

Weanling males sold to £905 for a 320kg Charolais (£283) with smaller ones selling to £885 for a 330kg Limousin (£268) and a 200kg Charolais to £670 (£335).

Weanling heifers sold to 890 for a 390kg Charolais (£228) with smaller ones selling to £735 for a 270kg Charolais (£335), 260kg Charolais to £700 (£269) and a 210kg Charolais to £640 (£305).

Leading prices as follows:

STORE BULLOCKS

Newtownbutler producer 570kg Limousin to £1,100 (£193), 540kg Limousin to £1,090 (£202), 610kg Limousin to £1,075, 600kg Limousin to £1,045 and 510kg Limousin to £985. Lisnaskea producer 510kg Charolais to £1,040 (£204), Boho producer 490kg Limousin to £965 and 470kg Limousin to £920. Derrygonnelly producer 550kg Limousin to £980. Lisnaskea producer 410kg Charolais to £875 and 470kg Charolais to £845.

STORE HEIFERS

Lisnaskea producer 470kg Charolais to £965 (£205), Lisnaskea producer 450kg Charolais to £875. Derrylin producer 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £875, 440kg Hereford to £810 and 480kg Limousin to £800. Boho producer 410kg Charolais to £820 and 510kg Hereford to £790. Newtownbutler producer 430kg Limousin to £810, 490kg Hereford to £800 and 350kg Simmental to £710.

COWS & CALVES

Fivemiletown producer £1,310 for incalf heifer.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Fivemiletown producer 320kg Charolais to £905 (£283) and 330kg Charolais to £780. Fivemiletown producer 330kg Limousin to £885 (£268), 360kg Limousin to £750 and 340kg Belgian Blue to £750. Derrylin producer 370kg Charolais to £885, 360kg Charolais to £870, 380kg Charolais to £840 and 340kg Charolais to £770. Tempo producer 410kg Charolais to £880. Irvinestown producer 340kg Limousin to £880 (£259) and 300kg Limousin to £720 (£240), Belleek producer 330kg Simmental to £860 (£260), 350kg Charolais to £835 and 340kg Simmental to £730. Letterbreen producer 330kg Charolais to £855 (£259), 330kg Simmental to £770, 280kg Charolais to £665 and 250kg Charolais to £600 Derrylin producer 340kg Limousin to £855, 340kg Limousin to £845, 370kg Limousin to £800 and 300kg Limousin to £745. Newtownbutler producer 410kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £850, 330kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £780 and 260kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £660 (£254), Corranny producer 310kg Charolais to £790, 260kg Charolais to £725 (£279) and 270kg Charolais to £765 (£283), Derrylin producer 360kg Charolais to £785, 310kg Hereford to £725 and 330kg Charolais to £710. Derrygonnelly producer 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £780 (£239), 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £750 and 330kg Charolais to £750. Belleek producer 320kg Charolais to £740. Derrylin producer 300kg Charolais to £775 and 340kg Charolais to £745. Fivemiletown producer 280kg Charolais to £760 (£271) and 240kg Charolais to £630 (£262), Newtownbutler producer 290kg Charolais to £745. Rosslea producer 240kg Charolais to 3680 (£283), 200kg Charolais to £670 (£335), 200kg Limousin to £640 (£320) and 200kg Charolais to £620 (£310) and Lisnaskea producer 250kg Limousin to £640 (£256).

WEANLING HEIFERS

Irvinestown producer 390kg Charolais to £890 (£228) and 350kg Charolais to £790. Blaney producer 350kg Charolais to £840 (£240), 300kg Charolais to £790 (£263), 320kg Charolais to £750, 310kg Charolais to £725, 320kg Charolais to £725, 260kg Charolais to £700 (£269) and 280kg Charolais to £695 (£248), Fivemiletown producer 320kg Charolais to £785 and 270kg Charolais to £700. Fivemiletown producer 330kg Limousin to £785 and 350kg Charolais to £770. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Charolais to £765, 270kg Charolais to £720 (£266), 310kg Charolais to £700, 260kg Charolais to £670 (£257), 270kg Charolais to £670 (£248), 250kg Charolais to £645 (£258), Newtownbutler producer 330kg Charolais to £755. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Charolais to £750 (£242), Maguiresbridge producer 360kg Limousin to £745. Beloo producer 310kg Limousin to £725 and 260kg Limousin to £645 (£248), Belleek producer 310kg Charolais to £715. Fivemiletown producer 260kg Charolais to £680 (£261) and 210kg Charolais to £640 (£305) Rosslea producer 230kg Charolais to £605 (£263), 240kg Charolais to £590 and 230kg Charolais to £550.