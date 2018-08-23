Lisnaskea Mart: Limousin sells to £1,05

A very strong trade this week again with lots more stock required to supply a growing demand from buyers provincewide.

STORE & WEANLING HEIFERS

Derrylin producer sold a 600kg Limousin to £1,050 and a 470kg Simmental to £990. Newtownbutler producer sold a 390kg Limousin to £800 and a 370kg Limousin to £760. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Charolais to £730 and 340kg Charolais to £655. Corranny producer 320kg Limousin to £630.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Newtownbutler producer 480kg Limousin to £960, 390kg Limousin to £840 and 400kg Limousin to £800.

COWS & CALVES

Fivemiletown producer £970 for cow with bull calf.