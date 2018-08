Lisnaskea Mart: Steady demand for all sorts of stock on offer

A much larger entry this week at Lisnaskea Sales on Tuesday, August 28th all of which sold to a steady demand for all sorts with lots more stock required to supply demand.

This week store bullocks sold to £215 per 100kg for a 450kg Blonde d’Aquitaine at £970 and selling to a top of £1,025 for a 510kg Aberdeen Angus (£201).

Store heifers sold to £950 for a 480kg Limousin (£198).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £233 per 100kg for a 380kg Charolais at £885 and selling to a top of £970 for a 450kg Charolais (£215).

Weanling heifers sold to £254 per 100kg for a 260kg Limousin at £660 and selling to £880 for a 410kg Charolais (£214).

LEADING PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

STORE BULLOCKS

Magheraveely producer 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,025 (£201), Lisnaskea producer 450kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £970 (£215), 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £940, 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 and 470kg Belgian Blue to £800. Lisnaskea producer 520kg Hereford to £900. Magheraveely producer 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £870, 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £865, 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £840 and 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £755.

STORE HEIFERS

Magheraveely producer 530kg Belgian Blue to £950. Brookeborough producer 520kg Limousin to £950, 480kg Limousin to £950 (£198) 450kg Limousin to £870 and 450kg Charolais to £810. Lisnaskea producer 500kg Charolais to £890.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Lisnaskea producer 450kg Charolais to £970 (£215.50), Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais to £885 (£233) and 400kg Charolais to £810. Newtownbutler producer 290kg Limousin to £665 (£229), 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £620, 270kg Limousin to £555, 260kg Limousin to £545 and 300kg Limousin to £480. Fintona producer 350kg Simmental to £625 and 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £580. Newtownbutler producer 280kg Simmental to £615.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Lisnaskea producer 410kg Charolais to £880 (£214), 380kg Charolais to £810 and 340kg Charolais to £740. Lisnaskea producer 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £835 and 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £685. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £740. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Limousin to £660 (£254) and 310kg Limousin to £570. Derrylin producer 310kg Limousin to £645,and 2 x 320kg Charolais to £645 each. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Hereford to £545. Newtownbutler producer 300kg Simmental to £420, 250kg Simmental to £385 and 180kg Simmental to £305.