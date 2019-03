Lisnaskea Mart: Steers selling to £1,020 for a 620kg Simmental

A smaller entry on offer at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday, March 19 which sold readily.

Steers selling to £1,020 for a 620kg Simmental.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £800 for a 320kg Charolais (£250) £800 for a 330kg Charolais (£242) and £800 for a 410kg Charolais (£195) with smaller ones selling to £700 for a 260kg Charolais (£269) and £615 for a 210kg Charolais (£293).

Weanling heifers sold to £950 for a 380kg Charolais (£250) and £860 for a 380kg Charolais (£226) with smaller ones selling to £615 for a 230kg Charolais (£267).

Sample prices as follows

STORE BULLOCKS

Rosslea producer 640kg Simmental to £1,020 and 410kg Simmental to £780. Maguiresbridge producer 610kg Belgian Blue to £945 and 540kg Belgian Blue to £925.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Lockard producer 320kg Charolais to £800 (£250) and 280kg Shorthorn to £490. Kinawley producer 330kg Charolais to £800 (£242), 260kg Charolais to £700 (£269), 280kg Charolais to £665 and 210kg Charolais to £615 (£293), Newtownbutler producer 410kg Charolais to £800 (£226), 360kg Charolais to £780, 330kg Charolais to £760, 350kg Charolais to £750 x 2 and 310kg Charolais to £620. Derrylin producer 400kg Charolais to £780, 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £740 and 410kg Charolais to £730. Maguiresbridge producer 330kg Limousin to £775 and 300kg Limousin to £750 (£250), Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £765. Belleek producer 270kg Charolais to £690 and 220kg Charolais to £500. Kesh producer 260kg Charolais to £680 and 270kg Charolais to £620. Leggs producer 280kg Charolais to £675. Fivemiletown producer 300kg Limousin to £660. Fivemiletown producer 260kg Limousin to £655. Garrison producer 280kg Limousin to £645. Garrison producer 240kg Charolais to £610 (£254).

WEANLING HEIFERS

Macken producer 380kg Charolais to £950 (£250), 380kg Charolais to £860 (£226), 370kg Charolais to £840, 310kg Charolais to £750, 290kg Charolais to £700, 310kg Charolais to £690, 280kg Charolais to £660 x 2 and 250kg Charolais to £580. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Charolais to £725 and 300kg Charolais to £705. Garrison producer 300kg Charolais to £705, 250kg Charolais to £550, 290kg Charolais to £540 and 240kg Charolais to £515. Belleek producer 290kg Charolais to £690. Leggs producer 270kg Charolais to £680, 260kg Charolais to £650, 290kg Charolais to £615 and 230kg Charolais to £615. Rosslea producer 310kg Charolais to £660 and 310kg Charolais to £645. Maguiresbridge producer 320kg Simmental to £625. Garrison producer 280kg Limousin to £600, 270kg Limousin to £580, 250kg Limousin to £540, 230kg Limousin to £535 and 240kg Limousin to £470. Kesh producer 310kg Limousin to £580. Lockard producer 270kg Charolais to £570. Fivemiletown producer 250kg Limousin to £570.

More stock required to supply a growing demand from buyers provincewide.