Lisnaskea Mart: Store bullocks sell to £1,065

There was a small entry of stock on offer at Lisnaskea Sales this week with a very keen demand reported for all stock with many more required to meet a growing demand.

This week store bullocks sold to £1,065 for a 450kg Charolais (£236 per 100kg) with smaller sorts selling to £277 per 100kg for a 310kg Charolais selling to £860.

Heifers sold to £900 for a 470kg Charolais (£191 per 100kg) with smaller sorts selling to £269 per 100kg for a 230kg Simmental to £620.

Cows and calves sold to £1,300 for a heifer and heifer calf.

Leading prices:

Steers and bulls: Lisnaskea producer 450kg Charolais to £1,065 (£236), Newtownbutler producer 480kg Limousin to £990 (£206), Lisnaskea producer 460kg Limousin to £940 (£206), Fivemiletown producer 310kg Charolais to £860 (£277), Newtownbutler producer 310kg Charolais to £855 (£276) and 310kg Charolais to £860 (£277) and Lisnaskea producer 410kg Hereford to £650.

Store heifers and heifer weanlings: Maguiresbridge producer 470kg Charolais to £900 (£191), Lisbellaw producer 410kg Charolais to £835 (£203), 310kg Charolais to £805 (£259), 370kg Limousin to £690, 230kg Simmental to £620 (£269), 360kg Limousin to £600, 280kg Stabiliser to £580 (£207) and 260kg Stabiliser to £460. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Charolais to £825 (£250), 310kg Charolais to £735 (£237) and 300kg Charolais to £660 (£220), Derrylin producer 360kg Limousin to £820 (£228), 380kg Charolais to £820 (£215), 330kg Limousin to £720 (£218) and 330kg Charolais to £720 (£218), Newtownbutler producer 400kg Limousin to £800 (£200), Bellanaleck producer 380kg Simmental to £750 (£197), 290kg Limousin to £700 (£241) and 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £590 (£211) and Fivemiletown producer 260kg Charolais to £600 (£231).

COWS & CALVES: Kinawley producer £1,300 for heifer and heifer calf.

Lots more stock required.