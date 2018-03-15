Lisnaskea Mart: Store bullocks sell to £1,085 for 460kg Limousin

A great turnout of 240 store cattle and weanlings this week at Lisnaskea Sales which sold to a good steady demand for all sorts. Many more required to supply a growing demand.

STORE BULLOCKS: Sold to £1,085 for a 460kg Limousin (£236).

Store heifers sold to £900 for 540kg Stabiliser.

Weanling steers and Bulls sold to £980 for a 380kg Limousin (£258).

Weanling heifers sold to £820 for 290kg (£283).

LEADING PRICES:

STORE BULLOCKS: Newtownbutler producer 460kg Limousin to £1,085 (£236), Lisnaskea producer 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,030 (£229), 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,025, 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £975, 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £825. Maguiresbridge producer 420kg Charolais to £995 (£237) and 400kg Charolais to £965 (£241).

STORE HEIFERS: Derrylin producer 540kg Stabiliser to £900, 470kg Charolais to £870 and 460kg Hereford to £795. Maguiresbridge producer 420kg Charolais to £885. Lisbellaw producer 420kg Simmental to £840. Kinawley producer 400kg Limousin to £805 and 470kg Shorthorn to £700. Newtownbutler producer 410kg Limousin to £780 and 440kg Limousin to £760. Knockaraven producer 470kg Charolais to £760.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Kinawley producer 380kg Limousin to £980, 380kg Limousin to £930, 350kg Limousn to £815, 400kg Limousin to £795, 370kg Limousin to £780, 320kg Limousin to £770, 350kg Limousin to £760, and 360kg Limousin to £740. Derrylin producer 380kg Charolais to £930, 360kg Charolais to £870, 360kg Charolais to £860, 330kg Charolais to £800 and 300kg Charolais to £775. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Charolais to £905 (£251), 380kg Limousin to £905, 360kg Charolais to £800 and 320kg Limousin to £790. Boho producer 410kg Limousin to £905 and 330kg Limousin to £740. Lisnaskea producer 410kg Charolais to £900 and 400kg Charolais to £870. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Charolais to £895 (£256), 310kg Charolais to £840 (£271), 300kg Charolais to £800 (£266), 290kg Charolais to £760, 280kg Charolais to £710 and 260kg Charolais to £680, Kinawley producer 440kg Limousin to £890, 390kg Charolais to £860, 370kg Limousin to £755, 360kg Limousin to £750 and 340kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £730. Lisnaskea producer 430kg Charolais to £875 and 380kg Hereford to £755. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Limousin to £845 and 330kg Charolais to £780. Garrison producer 300kg Limousin to £845, 300kg Charolais to £640 and 250kg Limousin to £600. Derrylin producer 410kg Limousin to £840. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £840, 350kg Charolais to £820, 380kg Simmental to £810, 320kg Charolais to £800 and 310kg Charolais to £700. Tempo producer 380kg Charolais to £825, 430kg Charolais to £800, and 380kg Charolais to £800. Rosslea producer 390kg Simmental to £825, 300kg Charolais to £800 and 300kg Simmental to £685. Belturbet producer 360kg Limousin to £815 and 340kg Limousin to £790. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Limousin to £790, 230kg Limousin to £660, 250kg Limousin to £655, 240kg Limousin to £655, 240kg Limousin to £645 x 2 and 210kg Limousin to £645 (£307). Monea producer 330kg Charolais to £780, 310kg Charolais to £760, 300kg Charolais to £735, 330kg Charolais to £715, 270kg Charolais to £705, 250kg Charolais to £695, 260kg Charolais to £690, 270kg Charolais to £675, 200kg Charolais to £625, (£312.50) 240kg Charolais to £620, 210kg Charolais to £610, 230kg Charolais to £610 and 200kg Charolais to £595. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Limousin to £800, 290kg Limousin to £750, 270kg Limousin to £655, 260kg Limousin to £655, 250kg Limousin to £635. Maguiresbridge producer 320kg Charolais to £750 and 350kg Charolais to £740. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Limousin to £740. Derrylinn producer 340kg Limousin to £720 and 230kg Limousin to £615. Florencecourt producer 270kg Limousin to £690 and 290kg Limousin to £650. Derrylin producer 240kg Aubrac to £655 and 250kg Aubrac to £635. Garrison producer 230kg Limousin to £640 and 210kg Limousin to £590. Tempo producer 220kg Limousin to £630 and 240kg Limousin to £545.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Rosslea producer 290kg Charolais to £820. Boho producer 350kg Limousin to £820. Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais to £810, 370kg Charolais to £810, 320kg Charolais to £740 and 330kg Charolais to £700. Belleek producer 340kg Charolais to £810 and 300kg Charolais to £685. Fivemiletown producer 360kg Limousin to £800, 260kg Limousin to £750 and 330kg Limousin to £730. Newtownbutler producer 390kg Charolais to £770, 390kg Simmental to £750 and 310kg Charolais to £620. Florencecourt producer 290kg Limousin to £760. Drummacoorin producer 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £760. Rosslea producer 310kg Simmental to £700. Lisnaskea producer 270kg Limousin to £680, 230kg Limousin to £640 and 290kg Limousin to £595. Derrylin producer 280kg Limousin to £620. Garrison producer 240kg Belgian Blue to £600 and 230kg Limousin to £585.