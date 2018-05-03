Lisnaskea Mart: Store heifers sell to £1,005

Another good entry this week again at Lisnaskea Sales sold to a very keen demand for all sorts and more required to supply a strong demand from buyers province wide.

This week store heifers sold to £1,005 for a 450kg Charolais (£222) and £1,000 for a 430kg Charolais (£232.50).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £900 for a 370kg Limousin (£243), £895 for a 340kg Charolais (£263) selling to a top of £314 per 100kg for a 210kg Charolais at £660 and £240kg Charolais to £730 (£304).

Weanling heifers sold to £855 for a 420kg Charolais selling to a top of £262 per 100kg for a 250kg Charolais at £655.

LEADING PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

Store heifers: Brookeborough producer 450kg Charolais to £1,005 (£223), 440kg Charolais to £980, 450kg Limousin to £920 and 460kg Charolais to £845. Garrison producer 430kg Charolais to £1,000 (£232.50), Newtownbutler producer 490kg Charolais to £970, 480kg Charolais to £945 and 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £850. Newtownbutler producer 490kg Hereford to £830. Derrygonnelly producer 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £815, 450kg Charolais to £775, 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £750, 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £700 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £600.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Rosslea producer 370kg Limousin to £900 (£243) and 310kg Simmental to £715. Lisnaskea producer 340kg Charolais to £895 (£263) and 280kg Charolais to £775 (£277). Lisnaskea producer 410kg Limousin to £890, 370kg Limousin to £800 and 230kg Limousin to £550. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Charolais to £885, 410kg Charolais to £805, 290kg Charolais to £805 and 240kg Charolais to £730 (£304), Newtownbutler producer 410kg Simmental to £860 and 400kg Charolais to £760. Lisnaskea producer 340kg Limousin to £850. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Charolais to £830 and 240kg Charolais to £520. Magheraveely producer 330kg Charolais to £825 and 330kg Charolais to £815. Derrylin producer 340kg Charolais to £820. Belleek producer 330kg Charolais to £800, 340kg Charolais to £770, 290kg Charolais to £750 and 280kg Charolais to £705. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Simmental to £790 and 310kg Charolais to £675. Belcoo producer 420kg Simmental to £780, 350kg Simmental to £760 and 350kg Charolais to £745. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Charolais to £775, 320kg Charolais to £745, 350kg Simmental to £690, 320kg Simmental to £690 and 300kg Charolais to £665. Aghalane producer 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £715 and 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £600. Magheraveely producer 230kg Limousin to £675 (£293) and 270kg Limousin to £650. Rosslea producer 210kg Charolais to £660 (£314), 200kg Limousin to £565 and 200kg Limousin to £480.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Lisnaskea producer 420kg Charolais to £855, 380kg Charolais to £800, 330kg Charolais to £660, 290kg Charolais to £655, 290kg Charolais to £655, 330kg Charolais to £640, 230kg Charolais to £575, and 270kg Charolais to £560. Newtownbutler producer 410kg to £815, 260kg Limousin to £530 and 240kg Limousin to £510. Magheraveely producer 340kg Charolais to £790 and 320kg Charolais to £725. Cooneen producer 370kg Limousin to £770 and 330kg Limousin to £700. Belleek producer 380kg Charolais to £755, 370kg Charolais to £665, 360kg Charolais to £655 and 280kg Charolais to £605. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Charolais to £740, 280kg Charolais to £720, 290kg Charolais to £695, 320kg Limousin to £670 and 320kg Charolais to £640. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £720 and 270kg Charolais to £620. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Charolais to £700, 360kg Limousin to £700 and 320kg Limousin to £670. Belcoo producer 330kg Charolais to £660. Rosslea producer 320kg Charolais to £655 and 250kg Limousin to £570. Derrygonnelly producer 250kg Charolais to £655 (£262), Lisnaskea producer 320kg Shorthorn to £640 and 220kg Hereford to £490. Lisnaskea producer 270kg Charolais to £615, 290kg Charolais to £585, and 270kg Charolais to £585. Rosslea producer 290kg Limousin to £615, 260kg Limousin to 3610, 270kg Limousin to £585, 270kg Limousin to £575, 280kg Limousin to £565, 220kg Limousin to £495 and 220kg Limousin to £480. Rosslea producer 270kg Limousin to £580. Rosslea producer 230kg Limousin to £530 and 220kg Limousin to £485.