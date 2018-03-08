Lisnaskea Mart: Store heifers sell to £1,075

There was another good entry this week at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales returning a very firm demand for all sorts.

Store bullocks sold to £1,105 for a 490kg Hereford (£225).

Store heifers sold to £1,075 for a 510kg Charolais (£211).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £910 for a 420kg Charolais (£217) with smaller ones to £765 for 250kg Limousin (£306) and £580 for 200kg Charolais (£290).

Weanling heifers sold to £1,000 for a 410kg Simmental (£244) with smaller ones to £740 for a 260kg Limousin (£284).

LEADING PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

STORE BULLOCKS: Aghalane producer 490kg Hereford to £1,105 (£225), 500kg Hereford to £990, 460kg Hereford to £980 and 460kg Hererford to £935.

STORE HEIFERS: Brookeborough producer 510kg Charolais to £1,075 (£211), 540kg Charolais to £1,070, 510kg Charolais to £1,000 and 500kg Charolais to £930. Derrylin producer 520kg Charolais to £1,040.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Lisnaskea producer 420kg Charolais to £910 and 430kg Charolais to £855. Newtownbutler producer 440kg Limousin to £880 and 410kg Limousin to £790. Lisnaskea producer 380kg Limousin to £865, 310kg Limousin to £800, 310kg Limousin to £695 and 270kg Limousin to £665. Newtownbutler producer 400kg Charolais to £855. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Limousin to £860, 340kg Limousin to £835 and 370kg Limousin to £780. Derrygonnelly producer 320kg Limousin to £830 (£259) and 250kg Limousin to £765 (£306). Cavanamore producer 360kg Charolais to £780, 310kg Limousin to £740, 350kg Limousin to £705, 240kg Limousin to £690, 320kg Limousin to £650 and 310kg Limousin to £570. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Limousin to £770, 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £740, 320kg Limousin to £740, 300kg Limousin to £735, 330kg Limousin to £690 and 300kg Limousin to £660. Fivemiletown producer 290kg Simmental to £715 and 260kg Simmental to £690. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Charolais to £705. Lisnaskea producer 200kg Limousin to £580 (£290).

WEANLING HEIFERS: Lisnaskea producer 410kg Simmental to £1,000 (£244) and 270kg Charolais to £555. Newtownbutler producer 410kg Limousin to £900, 410kg Belted Galloway to £795, 370kg Limousin to £755, 340kg Limousin to £690 and 370kg Limousin to £680. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Charolais to £880. Lisnaskea producer 400kg Charolais to £870, 400kg Charolais to £750 and 390kg Charolais to £705. Newtownbutler producer 400kg Charolais to £840 and 420kg Charolais to £755. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Limousin to £755. Trillick producer 260kg Limousin to £740 (£284) and 240kg Limousin to £540. Derrylin producer 300kg Limousin to £660, 250kg Limousin to £540 and 180kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £455. Aghalane producer 310kg Charolais to £655, 300kg Simmental to £630 and 290kg Charolais to £590. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Charolais to £630. Fivemiletown producer 290kg Limousin to £630. Cavanamore producer 260kg Limousin to £625, 260kg Limousin to £615, 240kg Charolais to £600 and 270kg Shorthorn to £590.

Plenty more cattle required to supply a strong demand for all sorts.