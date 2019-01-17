Lisnaskea Mart: Store heifers sell to £1,205

An increased entry this week at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday, January 15th produced a strong demand for all sorts with more stock required to meet demand.

Leading prices: Store heifers sold to £1,205 for a 590kg Charolais (£204) and reaching £230 per 100kg for a 400kg Charolais to £920.

Store bullocks sold to £1,140 for a 540kg Aberdeen Angus (£211) and £1,015 for a 490kg Limousin (£207).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £900 twice for 350kg Charolais (£257) with smaller ones selling to £324 per 100kg for a 230kg Charolais to £745 and 220kg Limousin to £625 (£284).

Weanling heifers sold to £820 for a 300kg Charolais (£273) and £270 per 100kg for a 220kg Charolais at £595.

Cows and calves sold to £1,060 for heifer with bull calf.

SAMPLE PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

STORE HEIFERS

Magheraveely producer 590kg Charolais to £1,205 (£204) and 400kg Charolais to £920 (£230), Brookeborough producer 470kg Charolais to £1,090 (£232), 470kg Limousin to £965 (£205), 490kg Charolais to £985 (£201), 490kg Simmental to £930 (£189) and 470kg Charolais to £875 (£186), Lisnaskea producer 450kg Limousin to £725, 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £675 and 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £650.

STORE BULLOCKS

Omagh producer 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,140 (£211), 490kg Limousin to £1,015 (£207) and 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,005 (£197), Newtownbutler producer 450kg Hereford to £850, 380kg Charolais to £845 and 370kg Charolais to £845.

COWS & CALVES

Derrylin producer £1,060 for heifer with bull calf.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Newtownbutler producer 350kg Charolais to £900 twice (£257), 310kg Charolais to £810, 350kg Charolais to £780 (£223), (£261) 230kg Charolais to £745 (£324), 320kg Charolais to £725, 320kg Charolais to £715 and 220kg Charolais to £595 (£257), Lisnaskea producer 340kg Limousin to £855 (£251), Magheraveely producer 380kg Limousin to £835 and 290kg Limousin to £690. Lisnaskea producer 340kg Charolais to £825 and 310kg Charolais to £735. Lisnaskea producer 410kg Simmental to £825 and 370kg Simmental to £730. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Limousin to £780, 310kg Limousin to £720, 300kg Limousin to £665, 280kg Limousin to £660 and 290kg Limousin to £635. Newtownbutler producer 390kg Charolais to £765. Lisnaskea producer 330kg Simmental to £775, 330kg Limousin to £755 and 320kg Charolais to £720. Newtownbutler producer 380kg Limousin to £745, 370kg Limousin to £745, 390kg Limousin to £735, 300kg Limousin to £730, 320kg Limousin to £720, 370kg Limousin to £690 and 280kg Limousin to £625. Lisbellaw producer 310kg Simmental to £690. Aghalane producer 330kg Limousin to £695, 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £685, 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £660 and 240kg Limousin to £585. Lisnaskea producer 240kg Limousin to £680 (£283), 270kg Limousin to £670, 220kg Limousin to £625 (£284), 240kg Limousin to £620 (£258) and 230kg Limousin to £610 (£265), Tempo producer 270kg Charolais to £675. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Shorthorn to £670. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Stabiliser to £600 twice.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais to £820 (£273) and 220kg Charolais to £595 (£270), Lisnaskea producer 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £780 (£216), Lisnaskea producer 390kg Charolais to £755. Lisnaskea producer 370kg Charolais to £730. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Limousin to £680 and 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £660 (£220) and Tempo producer 320kg Limousin to £620.

More stock required to meet demand.