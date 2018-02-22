Lisnaskea Mart: Store heifers sell to up to £1,000

A much larger entry this week at Lisnaskea Sales sold easily to a brisk demand for all sorts with more stock required to supply a growing demand.

Store heifers sold from £188 to £213 per 100kg, weanling steers and bulls sold from £240 to £314 per 100kg with 250kg Charolais to £785 and smaller ones selling to £353 per 100kg for 180kg Charolais at £635.

Weanling heifers sold from £230 to £270 per 100kg for a 270kg Charolais at £730.

Leading prices as follows:

STORE HEIFERS: Maguiresbridge producer 500kg Simmental to £1,000 and 480kg Charolais to £990. Lisnaskea producer 530kg Simmental to £1,000. Newtownbutler producer 410kg Limousin to £875, 340kg Limousin to £790, 430kg Limousin to £750, 400kg Limousin to £700 and 370kg Limousin to £740. Lisnaskea producer 440kg Hereford to £855, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £715, 420kg Hereford to £650 and 440kg Saler to £650. Kinawley producer 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £800. Magheraveely producer 400kg Saler to £715 and 360kg Limousin to £550.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Fivemiletown producer 400kg Limousin to £930, 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £795 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £710. Newtownbutler producer 390kg Charolais to £925, 380kg Charolais to £915, 400kg Charolais to £900 and 340kg Charolais to £840. Brookeborough producer 370kg Charolais to £905 twice. Derrylin producer 320kg Simmental to £850, 380kg Charolais to £825 and 310kg Limousin to £790. Rosslea producer 330kg Charolais to £840 and 260kg Charolais to £715. Florencecourt producer 330kg Limousin to £810, 280kg Charolais to £725 and 270kg Charolais to £710. Derrylin producer 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £790, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £740 and 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £710. Garrison producer 250kg Charolais to £785 (£314). Derrygonnelly producer 330kg Charolais to £790 and 330kg Charolais to £740. Rosslea producer 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £750. Belleek producer 270kg Limousin to £750 and 310kg Limousin to £655. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Limousin to £750, 360kg Shorthorn to £670, 260kg Limousin to £665, 300kg Limousin to £640, 310kg Limousin to £630 and 240kg Limousin to £615. Fivemiletown producer 270kg Limousin to £750, 330kg Limousin to £680 and 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £600. Derrylin producer 350kg Hereford to £730, 350kg Hereford to £690, 330kg Hereford to £640 and 260kg Hereford to £580. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £700. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Limousin to £690. Newtownbutler producer 280kg Charolais to £735, 280kg Charolais to £725, 320kg Charolais to £715 and 290kg Charolais to £715. Rosslea producer 180kg Charolais to £635 (£353) and 220kg Charolais to £655 (£297). Derrylin producer 290kg Charolais to £650, 200kg Limousin to £615, 200kg Limousin to £605, 230kg Limousin to £530 and 220kg Limousins to £530 twice. Derrylin producer 260kg Charolais to £650, 200kg Limousin to £565 and 200kg Aberdeen Angus to £495. Corranny producer 220kg Charolais to £575. Kinawley producer 210kg Charolais to £550.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Fivemiletown producer 350kg Charolais to £880 (£251). Fivemiletown producer 340kg Limousin to £830. Brookeborough producer 330kg Shorthorn to £780, 270kg Shorthorn to £730 and 320kg Simmental to £725. Belleek producer 330kg Charolais to £700, 260kg Charolais to £670, 360kg Charolais to £660, 290kg Charolais to £600 and 270kg Limousin to £600. Fivemiletown producer 340kg Charolais to £740. Rosslea producer 280kg Charolais to £715. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Charolais to £650, 240kg Charolais to £615 and 240kg Charolais to £640. Florencecourt producer 300kg Shorthorn to £655, 280kg Shorthorn to £655, 280kg Shorthorn to £605 and 300kg Shorthorn to £600. Derrylin producer 240kg Limousin to £635, 290kg Limousin to £575, 230kg Limousin to £530 and 180kg Limousin to £455. Derrygonnelly producer 260kg Charolais to £600. Aghalane producer 280kg Charolais to £640. Newtownbutler producer 280kg Charolais to £605 and 260kg Charolais to £560. Lisnaskea producer 280kg Charolais to £590 and 270kg Charolais to £580. Derrylin producer 320kg Hereford to £575. Derrylin producer 260kg Limousin to £575, 270kg Simmental to £545 and 190kg Limousin to £475. Garrison producer 240kg Charolais to £540. Kinawley producer 240kg Charolais to £505 and 210kg Charolais to £470. Corranny producer 210kg Charolais to £470.