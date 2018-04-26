Lisnaskea Mart: Very firm demand for quality lots

A much larger entry of almost 200 cattle on offer at Lisnaskea Sales this week all of which sold to a very firm demand for quality lots with plainer cattle harder to clear.

Sample prices: Weanling steers and bulls sold to £279 per 100kg for a 240kg Charolais at £670. Weanling heifers sold to £261 per 100kg for a 260kg Blonde d’Aquitaine at £680. Store heifers sold to £1,000 for a 500kg Charolais. Store bullocks sold to £930 for a 440kg Aberdeen Angus. Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1,090 and £1,080.

LEADING PRICES AS FOLLOWS:

STORE HEIFERS: Magheraveely producer 500kg Charolais to £1,000. Derrylin producer 520kg Chrarolais to £960, 520kg Limousin to £900, 470kg Simmental to £850, 430kg Charolais to £825 and 420kg Limousin to £785. Rosslea producer 510kg Simmental to £910. Fivemiletown producer 430kg Charolais to £870. Aghalane producer 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £845.

STORE BULLOCKS: Derrylin producer 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £930. Eskra producer 400kg Hereford to £850. Rosslea producer 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £820.

INCALF COWS & HEIFERS: Rosslea producer £1,090 and £1,080.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Derrygonnelly producer 340kg Charolais to £890 (£262) and 360kg Charolais to £750. Magheraveely producer 410kg Hereford to £885. Magheraveely producer 400kg Limousin to £875. Lisnaskea producer 390kg Charolais to £855. Lisbellaw producer 310kg Limousin to £855, 340kg Charolais to £800, 310kg Charolais to £760, and 280kg Charolais to £690. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Charolais to £835, 390kg Charolais to £800, 270kg Charolais to £780, 330kg Charolais to £760, 350kg Charolais to £750, 310kg Simmental to £720 and 320kg Charolais to £705. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Limousin to £825 (£275) and 310kg Limousin to £770. Newtownbutler producer 290kg Charolais to £800 (£276), 350kg Charolais to £760 and 320kg Charolais to £760. Lisnaskea producer 280kg Charolais to £780 (£278), 320kg Charolais to £780 and 340kg Charolais to £730. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Charolais to £750, 330kg Limousin to £735 and 300kg Limousin to £705. Maguiresbridge producer 360kg Charolais to £750. Kinawley producer 320kg Limousin to £750, 320kg Limousin to £735, 300kg Limousin to £710, 270kg Limousin to £705, 280kg Limousin to £685 and 260kg Limousin to £635. Lisnaskea producer 290kg Charolais to £695 and 200kg Limousin to £550 (£275), Aghalane producer 240kg Charolais to £670 (£279). Rosslea producer 320kg Limousin to £665. Garrison producer 240kg Limousin to £650 (£271). Lisnaskea producer 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £590 x 2 and 250kg Charolais to £585.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Newtownbutler producer 380kg Limousin to £775, 330kg Limousin to £680 and 370kg Limousin to £675. Derrylin producer 370kg Hereford to £770 and 320kg Shorthorn to £675. Maguiresbridge producer 380kg Charolais to £750 and 320kg Charolais to £695. Derrylin producer 360kg Limousin to £750, 260kg Limousin to £650, 260kg Limousin to £645 and 250kg Limousin to £620. Lisnaskea producer 340kg Limousin to £740, 290kg Limousin to £690 and 340kg Simmental to £660. Newtownbutler producer 290kg Limousin to £740, 320kg Limousin to £690, and 350kg Charolais to £680. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Charolais to £735 and 270kg Charolais to £695. Derrygonnelly producer 340kg Charolais to £710, 270kg Charolais to £680 and 280kg Charolais to £640. Newtownbutler producer 330kg Charolais to £700. Fivemiletown producer 290kg Charolais to £695, 290kg Charolais to £665, 270kg Charolais to £615 and 270kg Limousin to £615. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £680 (£261) 350kg Simmental to £645 and 290kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £615. Lisnaskea producer 290kg Charolais to £605 and 250kg Charolais to £585.