Lisnaskea Mart: Weanling steers and bulls sell to £915

A larger entry of stock on Tuesday, September 12th sold to a good steady demand and lots more stock required to supply demand.

This week quality lots seemed to be in short supply however weanling steers and bulls sold to £915 for a 400kg Simmental (£229) and selling to a top of £268 per 100kg for a 300kg Charolais to £805.

Weanling heifers sold to £945 for a 450kg Charolais (£210) and reaching £218 per 100kg for a 280kg Limousin to £610 cows and calves sold to £1,100.

Sample prices as follows:

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

Rosslea producer 400kg Simmental to £915 (£229) and 370kg Limousin to £720. Florencecourt producer 320kg Limousin to £815 (£255), Lisnaskea producer 300kg Charolais to £805 (£268) and 310kg Simmental to £775 (£250), Newtownbutler producer 290kg Charolais to £745 (£257), Fivemiletown producer 280kg Charolais to £740 (£264), Fivemiletown producer 310kg Limousin to £715 (£230), Florencecourt producer 280kg Limousin to £645 (£230), Newtownbutler producer 320kg Limousin to £625 and 340kg Limousin to £585. Newtownbutler producer 250kg Limousin to £585 (£234).

WEANLING HEIFERS

Rosslea producer 450kg Charolais to £945 (£210), Rosslea producer 390kg Charolais to £840 (£215), Rosslea producer 410kg Limousin to £830 (£202), Newtownbutler producer 380kg Charolais to £805 (£212) and 370kg Charolais to £725. Florencecourt producer 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £800 (£200) 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £570 and 330kg Charolais to £560. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Limousin to £770 and 310kg Limousin to £680. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Charolais to £735 and 340kg Charolais to £675. Fivemiletown producer 320kg Charolais to £690. Maguiresbridge producer 360kg Charolais to £660 and 310kg Charolais to £600. Fivemiletown producer 280kg Limousin to £610 (£218) and 280kg Charolais to £575. Lisnaskea producer 410kg Hereford to £575, 380kg Hereford to £575 and 400kg, Hereford to £535. Lisnaskea producer 350kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £560, 330kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £510 and 320kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £500.

COWS & CALVES

Derrylin producer heifer with bull calf £1,100 and heifer with heifer calf to £1,100, Rosslea producer cow 03/12 with heifer calf to £1,100 and heifer with bull calf to £1,010.