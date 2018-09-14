Lively trade for all sheep at Raphoe Mart

There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, September 10th with a lively trade for all stock on offer.

Lambs sold at:

€70 to €80 for 32-35 kgs;

€78 to €84 for 36-40 kgs;

€84 to €90 for 40-43 kgs;

€90 to €100 for 43-47 kgs;

€100 to €110 for 48-52 kgs.

A special entry of ewe lambs sold from €120 to €150.

Fat ewes sold from €80 to €122 each.

Breeding sheep sale on Wednesday, September 12th 2018: There was a large entry of hoggets and breeding sheep with a good clearance.

Hoggets sold from €130 to €200.

Older breeding ewes sold from €90 to €130.

Cattle sale on Thursday, September 13th 2018: Top class bulls over 600kgs - €600 to €900 over.

Beef bullocks - €600 to €880 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €875 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €970 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €785 over.

Dry cows - €600 to €1,620 each.

A bigger entry of cattle and plenty of customers at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, September 13th.

Quality cattle met with a great trade again.

Bulls sold to €900 over, bullocks sold to €875 over and heifers sold to €970 over.

Plainer types remain most difficult to sell but more customers also for these around the ring.

Bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.60/kg.

Bulls sold from €2.00/kg to €2.60/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €3.10/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1,620/head.

Next breeding sheep sale will be held on the night of Wednesday, September 19th 2018.

Intake from 4.30pm and sale at 7pm.

First weanling sale of the season will be held on Tuesday, October 2nd 2018.

This is also a show and sale.

Intake from 4pm, show at 5 pm and sale at 7pm.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.